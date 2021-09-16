Aviation Kerosene Market is Going to Boom with Chevron, Equinor, Neste, Gevo

Aviation kerosene is generally used in the helicopters and airplanes equipped with turbine-based engines. Increasing production of aviation fuel propelling the aviation kerosene market. For instance, according to the United States Energy Information Administration, in 2017, refinery and blender net production of kerosene-type jet fuel was 1,702 thousand barrels per day in the United States. Further, growth in the airline industry and rising demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for aviation kerosene over the forecasted period.
Latest business intelligence report released on Global Aviation Kerosene Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Aviation Kerosene market outlook.
List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:
Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States),Royal Dutch Shell (Netherland),Sinopec (China),Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia),Chevron Corporation (United States),BP Plc (United Kingdom),Equinor (Norway),Neste (Finland),Gevo (United States),AltAir Fuels (United States)
Market Trends:
- Increasing Demand for Jet Fuel
- Rising Demand for the Military Applications
Market Drivers:
- Growing Commercial Aviation Sector
- Rising Air Traffic in the Developing Economies
Market Opportunities:
- Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient Aircraft
- Rising Demand from the Developing Economies
Segmentation of the Global Aviation Kerosene Market:
by Type (Jet AÂ , Jet A-1Â , Jet B), Application (Civil AviationÂ , Military Aviation)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical data – 2015-2020
The base year for estimation – 2020
Recent Estimated Year – 2021
Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
Extract from Table of Content:
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Aviation Kerosene Market
Chapter 05 – Global Aviation Kerosene Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Aviation Kerosene Market Background
Chapter 07 — Global Aviation Kerosene Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Aviation Kerosene Market
Chapter 09 – Global Aviation Kerosene Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Aviation Kerosene Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Research Methodology
