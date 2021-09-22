Latin America Biometrics Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Biometrics Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The Latin America biometrics market is currently witnessing robust growth. Biometrics are utilized to verify the identity of users by analyzing their physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints and voice patterns. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing security concerns on account of the rising instances of cybercrimes represent one of the key factors impelling the growth of the biometrics market in Latin America.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Face Recognition

Hand Geometry

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

Iris recognition

AFIS

Non-AFIS

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

Contact

Non-contact

Combined

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Authentication:

Single-Factor Authentication

Multifactor Authentication

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Defense Services

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Commercial Safety and Security

Transport/Visa/Logistics

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

