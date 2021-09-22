Latin America Biometrics Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Biometrics Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The Latin America biometrics market is currently witnessing robust growth. Biometrics are utilized to verify the identity of users by analyzing their physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints and voice patterns. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing security concerns on account of the rising instances of cybercrimes represent one of the key factors impelling the growth of the biometrics market in Latin America.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
- Face Recognition
- Hand Geometry
- Voice Recognition
- Signature Recognition
- Iris recognition
- AFIS
- Non-AFIS
- Others
Breakup by Functionality:
- Contact
- Non-contact
- Combined
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
Breakup by Authentication:
- Single-Factor Authentication
- Multifactor Authentication
Breakup by End-User:
- Government
- Defense Services
- Banking and Finance
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Commercial Safety and Security
- Transport/Visa/Logistics
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
