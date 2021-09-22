GCC Sanitary Napkin Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Sanitary Napkin Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The GCC sanitary napkin market is currently witnessing moderate growth. A sanitary napkin is an absorbent item widely used to absorb menstrual blood. The GCC sanitary napkin market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the importance of health and hygiene in daily regime in general, and during menstruation in particular.On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Menstrual Pad

Pantyliner

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

