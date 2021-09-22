GCC Instant Coffee Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Instant Coffee Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The GCC instant coffee market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. Instant coffee refers to a beverage obtained from grounded or roasted coffee beans. It can be prepared quickly by adding milk or hot water to the powder. Instant coffee is manufactured using spray- or freeze-drying methods to preserve the quality, aroma, and flavor of the coffee.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The GCC instant coffee market is primarily driven by the growing number of working people and their hectic lifestyles. In line with this, there has been a shift from the traditional fresh ground coffee to instant variants as they are relatively cheaper and offer convenience, ease of use and longer shelf life. Furthermore, with a significant increase in foreign travel and on-trade outlets, the demand for value-added and premium products that contain richer ingredients and flavors is on the rise in the GCC countries, especially Saudi Arabia. Moreover, manufacturers are constantly introducing innovative variants that consist of high amounts of antioxidants and lower caffeine content than brewed coffee. Other factors, such as the growing cafe culture, an increasing number of retail coffee shops, product premiumization and rising westernization, are expected to boost the sales of instant coffee across the GCC region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Luigi Lavazza S.P.A.

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

Strauss Group Ltd

Tata Global Beverages Limited

Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Breakup by Product Type:

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Jar

Sachet

Others

Breakup by Flavored/Unflavored:

Flavored

Unflavored

Breakup by End-User:

Institutional Users

Home Users

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

