Europe Induction Motor Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Induction Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe induction motor market share reached US$ 3.84 Billion in 2019. An induction motor is a type of AC electric motor in which the magnetic field of the stator winding is used to produce an electric current in the rotor via electromagnetic induction, which is required to produce torque. The essential elements of an induction motor are the stator and rotor. Also known as an asynchronous motor, an induction motor can also be prepared without electrical connections to the rotor. In Europe, induction motors have gained immense popularity as they consume less energy and better for the environment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-induction-motor-market/requestsample

Europe Induction Motor Market Trends:

In recent years, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the European region due to the fluctuating prices of crude oil and increasing concerns regarding the environment represent the primary factor bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the development of Industry 4.0, coupled with the rising penetration of automated machinery across several sectors, has augmented the demand for induction motors. Furthermore, national authorities are working to accelerate digital manufacturing and lower barriers to entry. As a result, these organizations have started following the standards set by organizations such as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA). Apart from this, high investments made by manufacturers in research and development (R&D) activities to produce hybrid electric vehicles have escalated the product demand in the region. Moreover, they are also focusing on technological advancements in power electronics supported by the digitalization of smart homes. Looking forward, the market is expected to witness strong growth during 2020-2025.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-induction-motor-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Brands In Europe Induction Motor Industry:

ABB

Ametek

Emerson Electric

Siemens

WEG

Baldor Electric

Brook Crompton

Danaher Corporation

ohnson Electric Holdings

Regal Beloit.

Breakup by Product Type:

Single Phase Induction Motor

Three Phase Induction Motor

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800