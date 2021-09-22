Sales Force Automation Software Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sales Force Automation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sales force automation software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Sales force automation (SFA) software stands for a technological solution used to automate and streamline different sales processes. It aids in automating numerous activities, including reports, research on leads, call logging, voicemails, appointment scheduling, forecasting, sales inventory, etc. SFA software also helps in increasing accuracy, fostering smart sales forecasts, ensuring leads accountability, improving employee engagement and retention, etc. Apart from this, as the software lowers the cost of workforce resources and facilitates quick responses and better time management, it is widely utilized in several sectors, such as banking, retail, information technology (IT), etc.

The growing demand for tracking mechanisms and streamlining in organizational sales processes is one of the primary factors driving the SFA market. Moreover, the SFA software also offers various special functions, such as sharing of information among sales personnel, processing of orders, managing client contact information, inventory monitoring, sales projections, order tracking, etc. Additionally, numerous leading players are utilizing advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud technology, etc., thereby catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of updated SFA solutions, such as two-factor authentication, is anticipated to propel the global SFA software market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aptean Inc.

Consensus Sales Inc.

Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc

com Inc.

SAP SE

SugarCRM Inc

Zoho Technologies Private Limited.

Breakup by Application:

Lead Management

Sales Forecasting

Order and Invoices Management

Opportunity Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

