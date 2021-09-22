Seafood Processing Equipment Market Analysis by Industry Size, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Seafood Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global seafood processing equipment market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Seafood processing equipment is used by the seafood processing industry to recover valuable by-products and improve the efficiency of the processing facilities. It offers various benefits, such as removing process water from larger solids effectively, reducing maintenance and transportation costs, lowering the waste volume in treatment processes, etc. Different variants of this processing equipment are available depending on their applications and the type of seafood processed.

Seafood processing equipment is being increasingly utilized for controlling odor from storing and cooking products while complying with stringent food waste disposal regulations. This is one of the primary factors catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, shifting consumer lifestyles and increasing public health consciousness are escalating the demand for safe seafood products worldwide. Besides this, the rising concerns among pet owners about the well-being of their pets, are promoting the sales of nutritious pet food containing seafood-based ingredients. Additionally, the growing adoption of automated equipment and the increasing investments in R&D activities to introduce innovative designs with enhanced capacities are anticipated to strengthen the global market for seafood processing equipment over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BAADER

Bettcher Industries Inc

CTB Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Company)

JBT Corporation

KM Fish Machinery A/S

Marel, Pisces Fish Machinery Inc

SEAC AB

Seafood Technology Limited

Subzero (Grimsby) Limited

Uni-Food Technic A/S

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Seafood Type:

Finfish

Crustaceans

Mollusks

Others

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Gutting

Scaling

Skinning

Deboning

Filleting

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

