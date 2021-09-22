North America Diaper Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America diaper market size reached a volume of 33.8 Billion Units in 2020. A diaper refers to a type of absorbent garment that allows the users to defecate or urinate without using toilets. It is made from comfortable and leakage protective materials that assist in absorbing the excretion and avoiding leakage or soilage of outer garments. The outer lining of the diaper is commonly made up of polyethylene. The inner layer, on the other hand, consists of polypropylene, aloe vera, vitamin E and other skin-friendly compounds that prevent the occurrence of skin irritations caused due to the direct contact of the diaper with the skin. These components altogether aid in improving the fluid absorption and retention abilities of the diaper. Diapers are widely used by toddlers, infants and children on a regular basis. They can also be utilized by adults suffering from incontinence, dementia, mobility impairment and severe diarrhea. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America diaper market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

North America Diaper Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population in the North America region. Increasing incidences of incontinence among the elderly, coupled with the rising demand for superior-quality adult diapers, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, there has been a shifting preference for the use of biodegradable diapers that are made from eco-friendly materials. These product variants are not only skin-friendly but can decomposing at a faster rate than their conventional counterparts. Furthermore, numerous players are engaging in the development of improved product variants by integrating advanced technologies with diapers to offer enhanced comfort and convenience to the users. They are investing in the development of absorbent core technology for launching thinner product variants with odor control. Similarly, they are also introducing high-quality waterproof diapers in the market that involve the use of non-chlorine and dye-free raw materials.

Key Market Segmentation:

Baby Diaper Market by Product Type:

Disposable Diapers

Training Diapers

Cloth Diapers

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

Adult Diaper Market by Product Type:

Pad Type

Flat Type

Pant Type

Market by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Competitive Landscape:

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

