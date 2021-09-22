Indian Saccharin Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Saccharin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Saccharin market in India size reached 4,770 Metric Tons in 2019. Saccharin, with the chemical formula C 7 H 5 NO 3 S, is a low-calorie artificial sweetener, which is about 300 to 500 times sweeter than sucrose (table sugar). It appears as white crystals or crystalline powder and is produced by synthesizing O-toluene sulfonamide or Phthalic anhydride. It is usually combined with sodium or calcium to form saccharin salt, which is soluble in water. Although characterized by a metallic aftertaste, it is preferred by individuals owing to its non-nutritive attribute that does not affect blood sugar levels or cause tooth decay. Consequently, it is widely used in various food and beverage products, such as baked goods, jams, pastries, carbonated sodas, chewing gums and tinned fruits, as a sweetener and in personal care products, including toothpaste and mouthwash, as a flavoring agent.

Indian Saccharin Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the growing awareness among the masses regarding the adverse effects of high consumption of sugar. In line with this, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, owing to the sedentary lifestyle led by a majority of the working population, has resulted in the growing inclination toward the incorporation of healthy alternatives of sugar. Consumers in the country are significantly focusing on reducing the intake of sugar in their daily diets and replacing it with low-calorie sweeteners, such as saccharin, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, altering food preferences and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers have influenced the sales of ready to eat and convenience food products, which utilize saccharin as an indispensable ingredient. Additionally, saccharin is extensively used as a key ingredient in the manufacturing of syrup-based medicines and to render a sweet taste to chewable tablets. Numerous favorable initiatives taken by the government of India to support domestic players in the saccharin industry are further creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the Department of Revenue has imposed a countervailing duty on export goods, including saccharin, that are exported by China in particular, to safeguard the domestic industry from unfair trade practices of subsidization.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Sodium Saccharin

Insoluble Saccharin

Calcium Saccharin

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Table Top Sweeteners

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the Top Players in Indian Saccharin. Some of these players include Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd., Vishnu Chemicals Limited, Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Aviditya Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, and Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

