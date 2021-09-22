China Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the size of online food delivery market in China reached a value of US$ 51.5 Billion in 2020. Online food delivery refers to a service that delivers prepared meals to customers who order food from the restaurant website or third-party applications. Online food delivery platforms usually have tie-ups with restaurants and allow consumers to register and uphold an account to make frequent ordering more convenient.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Some of the Leading Key Players in Online food Delivery Industry In China:

Ele.me

Meituan Dianping

ENJOY

Daojia

Home-cook

Others

China Online Food Delivery Market:

The China online food delivery market is primarily driven by the strong economic growth in the country due to inflating income levels and changing lifestyles of the consumers. Furthermore, the hectic lifestyles of people have led to the increased consumption of on-the-go food items and quick home delivery models that offer convenient, ready-to-eat (RTE) and cheaper food delivery options. Along with this, advancements in digital technology and the rising popularity of smartphones, especially among the younger population, has encouraged them to opt for online food delivery services. Moreover, the leading online food delivery companies, including Ele.me, Meituan Dianping, ENJOY, Daojia and Home-cook, are expanding their product offerings and targeting non-peak eating times such as afternoon tea or late-night snacks. These factors are expected to creae a positive outlook for the market in the near future.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform Type:

Mobile Applications

Websites

On the basis of the platform type, the market has been bifurcated into mobile applications and websites.

Breakup by Business Model:

Order Focussed Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full Service Food Delivery System

Based on the business model, the market has been divided into order focused, logistics based and full service food delivery systems.

Breakup by Payment Method:

Online Cash on Delivery



On the basis of the payment method, the market has been classified into online and cash on delivery.

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, Henan and others.

