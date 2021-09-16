Packaging Coatings Market Share, Trends, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaging Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global packaging coatings market report exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Packaging coatings are functional and aesthetic media that protect and prevent the packaged product from oxygen, light, and moisture. Epoxy thermoset, urethane, acrylic, and polyester are some of the widely used packaging coatings. They help ease the supply chain, promote sales, and extend the shelf life of contents. They also offer chemical resistance, corrosion protection and ensure the safety of the products. As a result, packaging coatings find application in the consumer goods, personal care, healthcare, chemical, and food and beverage industries.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaging-coatings-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Packaging Coatings Market Trends:

The global packaging coatings market is primarily driven by their growing demand from the food sector to maintain original quality and taste and prevent contamination of food content by foreign agents. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce industry has increased the need for various metal, plastic and paper-based containers, cans, closures, and industrial packaging products. Consequently, this has led to the growing adoption of packaging coatings across the industry. In addition to this, with rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are shifting toward solvent-borne, waterborne, and powder-based epoxy and acrylic resin products. These acrylic packaging coatings offer excellent transparency and high durability to stains, blistering, heat and cracking to various packed products. Furthermore, research and development (R&D) activities have introduced sustainable and more effective packaging coatings, which, in turn, is significantly fueling the market growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3r7hVGf

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema Group

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

Sun Coating Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG Ltd.

Packaging Coatings Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, substrate, resin, formulation and application.

Market Breakup by Substrate:

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Glass

Others

Market Breakup by Resin:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

Market Breakup by Formulation:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Radiation-Cured

Powder-Based

Market Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Food Products

Caps and Closures

Monobloc and Tubes

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports: