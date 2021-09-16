Wireless Slate Market: Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wireless Slate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global wireless slate market share exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A wireless slate refers to a device used to control the computer connected to an interactive whiteboard or projector screen. It consists of a touch-sensitive surface attached with a stylus pen that allows the users to write and draw with digital ink, access files and operate on-screen applications. The wireless slate functions as a computer control peripheral, such as a mouse or keyboard; however, it can be operated from anywhere within a range of 50 meters. As a result, wireless slates have gained popularity across classrooms, corporate board rooms, sports training rooms, and broadcasting studios.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-slate-market/requestsample

Global Wireless Slate Market Trends:

The global wireless slate market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for collaborative learning and interactive classrooms across educational institutions. Wireless slates enable students to perform activities and send information to the instructor’s system. As a result, interactive classrooms equipped with advanced hardware, projectors, personal computers, and interactive boards are increasingly replacing traditional teaching boards. Wireless slates also complement various devices and support pedagogical methodologies, problem-based learning, and flipped classrooms. Moreover, several organizations are rapidly adopting advanced technologies, including wireless slates, for facilitating the ease of day-to-day activities. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, coupled with the growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), are positively influencing the market growth. Looking forward, the market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3q8IPwe

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

C3 IT Xperts

Califone

Eagan TeamBoard Inc.

Elmo USA Corp.

Genee Group (Microsoft)

Hitachi

Boxlight

Promethean World Ltd.

Recordex USA

Speechi and Turning Technologies.

Wireless Slate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, deployment type and application.

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Breakup by Application:

Primary Education

Secondary and Higher Education

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports: