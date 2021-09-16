DC Power Supplies Market Value, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “DC Power Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global DC power supplies market size reached US$ 400 Million in 2020. Direct current (DC) power supplies are devices or embedded circuits that obtain energy from a power input and convert it into power output. They offer stabilized power supply to electronic modules, repeatable power on and off with minimal input-related problems and higher accuracy in readbacks, thereby eliminating the need for external meters, shunts and switching calibration. Nowadays, DC power supplies are available in switching and linear variants. Moreover, DC power supplies are employed for testing electronic devices across a wide variety of industries.

Global DC Power Supplies Market Trends:

The global DC power supplies market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, which are integrated with energy-efficient power supplies. Besides this, the emerging trend of industrial automation is also propelling the market growth as DC power supplies are utilized for power batteries, fuel cells, DC-DC converters, onboard chargers, and AC-DC charging stations. They are also increasingly used in wireless communication and infrastructure, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Furthermore, the integration of electronic devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure are positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements have prompted manufacturers to introduce single and dual output power supplies that provide more usable power and bench-friendly designs. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Acopian Technical Company

Ametek Inc.

B&K Precision Corporation

Chroma ATE Inc.

Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Magna-Power Electronics Inc.

MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

TDK Corporation

Tektronix Inc

DC Power Supplies Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, output power and application.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

AC-DC

DC-DC

Market Breakup by Output Power:

Low Output (Less Than 10 kW)

Medium Output (10–100 kW)

High Output (Above 100 kW)

Market Breakup by Application:

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Energy

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

