Augmented Reality Gaming Market Report, Share, Trends, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2020. The Global Augmented Reality Gaming market size to reach a value of US$ 28.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.80% during 2021-2026. Augmented reality (AR) stands for the integration of digital information with the real-time environment of the user. In gaming, augmented reality uses the existing environment and enhances it with an overlay of distinct features. It helps in creating a view for the players with intense video, graphics and sound by utilizing a device-camera. For games on smartphones and laptops, augmented reality has become an essential tool as it allows the gamers to create their own characters, racing terrains and targets. It also enables them to scan their local surroundings in order to invite their neighbors and create a virtual track.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The significant rise in the number of mobile gamers has created a positive impact on the demand for augmented reality games. Furthermore, various game developers are launching different games using AR technology which has enabled gaming enthusiasts to interact with the real world differently. Besides this, the escalating adoption of AR equipment for conducting day-to-day operations, such as calling or setting up a meeting, is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, numerous organizations are extensively investing in advanced solutions for integrating AR games into smartphones, thereby enhancing the client’s experience and increasing the developers’ revenue. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to further drive the global market for AR gaming in the coming years.

Augmented Reality Gaming Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, technology, device and game type.

Market Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Market Breakup by Technology:

RFID

GPS

Mobile Tracking

Others

Market Breakup by Device:

Mobiles

HMDs

Smart Glasses

Market Breakup by Game Type:

Racing Games

Adventure Games

Fighting Games

Shooting Games

Mystery Thriller Games

Puzzle Games

Science Fiction Games

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

