Home Healthcare Software Market 2021 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2024

Cloud-based Segment, by Mode of Delivery, is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment
Cloud-based systems store the data on external servers where they can be accessed via the web, requiring only a computer with an internet connection to access the data. However, these are not exclusively dependent on web browsers, and can be operated offline or online. It helps healthcare providers and patients to access information anytime, anywhere. A cloud-based electronic health record is more cost-effective, particularly for small- to medium-sized practices. Since there are no large hardware expenditures, the software expense is a consistent low subscription rate. Home healthcare software can store and manage patient information using cloud-based electronic health records, and is subject to the same privacy regulations as traditional health records, while being more secure. Healthcare providers are likely to increase their investment in these tools, over the next few years. Data privacy and security concerns, and dependency on the internet are the disadvantages of cloud-based solutions. However, its lower cost encourages the healthcare providers to opt for cloud-based solutions. With the increasing usage of home healthcare software, and need to reduce healthcare costs, the market is expected to witness a high CAGR, over the forecast period.
North is Expected to Dominate the Market
North is expected to dominate the market, owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population. The has an advanced IT infrastructure in healthcare facilities, which makes the country ideal for any kind of home healthcare software solutions. The demand for such solutions is much higher in the country, compared to developing countries. The available infrastructural facilities, along with the rising demand, are expected to lead to the overall market expansion. Furthermore, according to the US Census Bureau’s Statistics as of 2017, the total number of people aged between 65 years and older exceeds 50 million, and between 2020 and 2030, the number of elderly population is projected to increase by almost 18 million. Although much smaller in total size, the number of people aged 85 years and older is expected to more than triple, from an estimated 6 million today, to nearly 20 million by 2060. Thus, rising geriatric population is expected to create huge demand for various home healthcare applications, resulting in the high growth of the market.
Detailed TOC of Home Healthcare Software Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Awareness Triggering the Adoption Rate
4.2.2 Technological Advancements Leading to Cost Effectiveness and Ease of Use
4.2.3 Rapid Rise in the Ageing Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Insufficient Technical Support
4.3.2 Affordability Issues among the Emerging Economies Hindering the Market Growth
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Software
5.1.1 Agency Management
5.1.2 Clinical Management
5.1.3 Consulting and Support Services
5.1.4 Hospice Software Solutions
5.1.5 Tele Health Solutions
5.1.6 Other Software
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Services
5.2.3 Other Components
5.3 By Mode of Delivery
5.3.1 Web-based
5.3.2 Cloud based
5.3.3 Other Modes of Delivery
5.4 By End Users
5.4.1 Rehab Centers
5.4.2 Hospice Care
5.4.3 Homecare Institutions
5.4.4 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
6.1.1.1 https://www.allscripts.com/market-solutions/products-and-solutions
6.1.2 CARECENTA, INC.
6.1.3 Cerner Corporation
6.1.4 Delta Health Technologies
6.1.5 Kinnser Software Inc.
6.1.6 McKesson Corporation
6.1.7 Medical Information Technology Inc.
6.1.8 Netsmart Technologies
6.1.9 Thornberry Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
