Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Hormone Replacement Therapy Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Hormone Replacement Therapy market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
In Therapy Segment, Estrogen Replacement Therapy is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth, over the Forecast Period
The most common form of estrogen replacement therapy (ERT) is oral medication. Besides, ERT is also available in the commercial market, in the form of pills, patches, and suppositories.
The most prominently consumed oral ERT variants include conjugated estrogens (Premarin), estradiol (Estrace), and Estratab. ERTs are an effective treatment option for female patients suffering from menopause symptoms. However, there are several side effects associated with the usage of ERTs. Oral ERTs are associated with strokes, blood clots, and some cases of cancer. These side effects have been well documented in the form of moderate-severe adverse drug reactions (ADRs).
These ADRs are expected to cause some erosion in the popularity of ERTs. However, their adoption rate is expected to increase over the forecast period, globally, due to the increasing prevalence of hormonal imbalance issues among the geriatric people and pregnant women.
Holds the Largest Share in the North n Region
Rising geriatric population is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the hormonal replacement therapy market in the United States.
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), almost half of all the postmenopausal women in the reported having used HRT at least once in their life. The conjugated equine estrogens (CEE)/bazedoxifene tablet, a combination of estrogen and a selective estrogen receptor modulator, is available in the for menopausal VMS treatment and osteoporosis prevention.
Three organizations, namely, the n College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the North n Menopause Society (NAMS), and the Endocrine Society, have produced guidelines on the use of HRT during menopause. As of 2016, there were 15 producers of estrogens and eight producers of progestins. In 2016, the top-selling HRT-based drug was Premarin, with a market share greater than 50% among HRTs. Consequently, Premarin became the fifth most prescribed drug in the country.
Overall, the market for HRT in the is scheduled for high growth over the forecast period. The major drivers of this market are expected to increase the adoption of HRT among women, for both post-menopausal and menopause management.
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Post-menopausal Issues among Women
4.2.2 Rise in Drug Development with Novel Delivery Systems
4.2.3 Hormonal Imbalance Disorders with Rising Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Hormone Replacement Therapy
4.3.2 Substantial Risk of Cancer Associated with Hormone Replacement Therapy
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Therapy
5.1.1 Estrogen Hormone Replacement
5.1.2 Growth Hormone Replacement
5.1.3 Thyroid Hormone Replacement
5.1.4 Testosterone Replacement
5.2 By Route of Administration
5.2.1 Oral
5.2.2 Parenteral
5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration
5.3 By Disease
5.3.1 Menopause
5.3.2 Hypothyroidism
5.3.3 Growth Hormone Deficiency
5.3.4 Other Diseases
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Bayer AG
6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
6.1.6 Merck KGaA
6.1.7 Mylan NV
6.1.8 Novartis AG
6.1.9 Novo Nordisk AS
6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
