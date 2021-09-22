Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Interventional Cardiology Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Interventional Cardiology Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Drug-eluting Stents Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market

Drug-eluting stents are coated with medication, which is slowly released to prevent the growth of scar tissue in the artery lining. This helps the arteries to remain smooth and open, thus, ensuring good blood flow. Drug-eluting stents are usually used for lower extremities. They provide results that are better than the self-expanding and balloon-expanding stents. A survey was conducted in 2016 about the effect of drug-eluting stents, and the analysis showed that the use of drug-eluting stents provided a lower risk of binary stenosis, revascularization, and amputations. Several studies have shown that the results of drug-eluting stents are 100% positive in case of peripheral arterial diseases (PAD). A good number of patients suffering from heart problems have been successfully treated with drug-eluting stents, preventing the need for more invasive procedures, such as coronary artery bypass surgery. Drug-eluting stents help in preventing the recurrence of symptoms, such as chest pain. This also reduces the need for repetitive angioplasty procedures, which carry the risk of complications, such as heart attack and stroke.

North is Expected to Dominate the Market

The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, favorable government initiatives pertaining to product development, and high patient awareness levels, coupled with relatively high healthcare expenditures in the region, are some prominent drivers. The United States, currently, is expected to continue with its largest share in the coronary stents market. Much of the demand for and production of interventional cardiology devices are taken up by North and . North has a high consumption rate of premium-priced interventional cardiology devices, and it is the region that can cater to a high rate of innovation in medical devices, thus, dominating this market. However, problems related to varying rates of degradation and uneven drug release have delayed the introduction of the bioabsorbable stents in the market. As a result, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs extensive animal and human study data before considering the approval of this type of technology.

Market Overview:

The interventional cardiology devices market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The major factors for the growth of the interventional cardiology devices market include the growing prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CADs), technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatment.

– Heart-related diseases are the most serious health conditions and are the leading cause of death, worldwide.

– According to the CDC, in 2015, over 370,000 people die due to coronary heart diseases, around 735,000 ns suffer from a heart attack, annually. About 47% of sudden cardiac deaths occur outside the hospital, which indicates the need for the early diagnosis and treatment of the CADs.

– Coronary artery disease (CAD) is one of the most common causes of morbidity and mortality in both low-income/middle-income and developed countries. The prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) increased in the last three decades in the low- and middle-income countries, including India. The burden of CAD increased, due to a higher prevalence of risk factors related to the changing lifestyle.

– According to the World Health Organization, 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Out of these deaths, 7.4 million deaths were due to coronary heart diseases and 6.7 million were due to stroke.

– The people suffering from cardiovascular diseases or those who are at high cardiovascular risk need early detection and management. Hence, most of them opt for cardiac surgeries, which in turn, helps driving the growth of the market. Therefore, the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery diseases, is anticipated to boost the usage of coronary stents and drive the market stud Key Manufacturers Like

