Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

"Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Genetic Screening Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth Rate in the Market
There are several companies in the market that provide NGS services for a range of genetic disorders and screening of DNA, RNA, and specialized samples like T-cells and B-cells, such as MedGenome. In the files of clinical medical genetics, the molecular diagnosis to detect inherited genetic defects requires massive parallel sequencing. For the analysis of exome sequencing, there are multiple publicly available single nuclear polymorphism (SNP) databases, population allele frequency, and computational algorithms for function prediction, for the detection of bulk of variants in genetic screening.
There is a high scope of technological improvement in the application of NGS, in genetic testing. In 2014, Mayo Clinic developed a 50-gene cancer panel test (CANCP), in order to help tailor chemotherapy, based on the unique genome signature of each patient’s tumor. Recently, NGS-based genetic screening and interpretation have been useful for improving hearing-loss testing. Recently, as per a paper published in 2018, in the Journal of Fertility and Sterility, the pre-implantation genetic screening using NGS, significantly improved the pregnancy outcomes as compared to an array of comparative genomic hybridization. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied application through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.
North Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high patient awareness levels and high prevalence of target diseases, is contributing to the growth of the market studied in the region. In the North n region, the holds the largest market share.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market trends that influence the global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market
Detailed TOC of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Clinical Applications of NGS
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in NGS Informatics Tools
4.2.3 Growing Preference toward Personalized Medicines and Early Disease Diagnosis
4.2.4 Increasing Demand for NGS Services and Rising Investment by Key Players
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians for NGS Informatics Services
4.3.2 Challenges Associated with Data Storage and Integration
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products and Services
5.1.1 NGS Informatics Services
5.1.2 Data Analysis and Management Tool
5.1.2.1 Storage and Computing Tool
5.1.2.2 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
5.1.2.3 Data Interpretation and Reporting Tools
5.1.3 Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Drug Discovery
5.2.2 Genetic Screening
5.2.3 Diseases Diagnosis
5.2.4 Precision Medicine
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics
5.3.2 Academics and Research Institutes
5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals Companies
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.2 Amazon Web Services LLC
6.1.3 Dnanexus Inc.
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.5 Intrexon Bioinformatics GmbH (Genomatrix AG)
6.1.6 llumina Inc.
6.1.7 Fabric Genomics Inc. (Omicia Inc.)
6.1.8 Partek Incorporated
6.1.9 Qiagen NV
6.1.10 Sapio Sciences
6.1.11 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
