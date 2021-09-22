Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Genetic Screening Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth Rate in the Market

There are several companies in the market that provide NGS services for a range of genetic disorders and screening of DNA, RNA, and specialized samples like T-cells and B-cells, such as MedGenome. In the files of clinical medical genetics, the molecular diagnosis to detect inherited genetic defects requires massive parallel sequencing. For the analysis of exome sequencing, there are multiple publicly available single nuclear polymorphism (SNP) databases, population allele frequency, and computational algorithms for function prediction, for the detection of bulk of variants in genetic screening.

There is a high scope of technological improvement in the application of NGS, in genetic testing. In 2014, Mayo Clinic developed a 50-gene cancer panel test (CANCP), in order to help tailor chemotherapy, based on the unique genome signature of each patient’s tumor. Recently, NGS-based genetic screening and interpretation have been useful for improving hearing-loss testing. Recently, as per a paper published in 2018, in the Journal of Fertility and Sterility, the pre-implantation genetic screening using NGS, significantly improved the pregnancy outcomes as compared to an array of comparative genomic hybridization. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied application through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.

North Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high patient awareness levels and high prevalence of target diseases, is contributing to the growth of the market studied in the region. In the North n region, the holds the largest market share.

Market Overview:

The next-generation sequencing informatics market was valued at USD 1,263.50 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,210.56 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 16.92%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing clinical applications of next-generation sequencing (NGS), technological advancements in NGS informatics tools, growing preference toward personalized medicines and early disease diagnosis, and increasing demand for NGS services and investments by key players. Applications include whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, metagenomic characterization of microbial types in environmental and clinical specimens, explanation of DNA binding sites for chromatin and regulatory proteins, and targeted re-sequencing of specific sites in the human genome, identified by linkage analyses. The unavailability of skilled professionals for the analysis and data interpretations of NGS data, along with the lack of knowledge of new informatics tools among medical professionals, is likely to limit the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the high cost involved in the maintenance and security of informatics tools is likely to contribute to the limitation. Key Manufacturers Like

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Amazon Web Services LLC

Dnanexus Inc.

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Intrexon Bioinformatics GmbH (Genomatrix AG)

llumina Inc.

Fabric Genomics Inc. (Omicia Inc.)

Partek Incorporated

Qiagen NV

Sapio Sciences