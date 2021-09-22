Oral Care Products Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast

“Oral Care Products Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Oral Care Products market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Toothpaste segment is anticipated to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

The oral care products market is segmented by dental prosthetics, dental biomaterials, oral imaging, dental hygiene, lab equipment, orthodontics, periodontics, and endodontic. The dental hygiene segment is further segmented into mouthwash/dental rinse, dental accessories, dental bleaching/whitening products, toothbrush, toothpaste, and other dental hygiene types. In the dental hygiene segment, toothpaste leads the oral product care market, owing high usage of product across all income and age groups. Availability of wide variety of toothpastes, such as pastes, powder, and gels, provides many options to consumers, thus propelling the demand.

Mouthwash is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to an increase in usage for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Despite its advantages, side effects, such as staining teeth, damage to the oral mucosa, and adverse reactions if ingested, especially in case of children. These factors may hinder its usage. However, introduction of herbal and flavored mouthwashes is expected to propel its demand in the coming years. The toothbrush segment also shows lucrative growth, due to the introduction of novel technologies, such as electric and Bluetooth-enabled toothbrushes that provide better cleaning. In January 2018, Colgate launched the new Colgate Smart Electronic Toothbrush E1 with Artificial Intelligence in the US on Apple.com and selected Apple Stores.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Exhibit Lucrative Growth in the Oral Care Products Market

The oral care products market held the largest share in North , owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare system and modern medical technology in the region. Additionally, increasing aging population in the country is likely to attribute toward the growth of the oral care products market.

Asia-Pacific oral care products volume sale is expected to reach 7,907 million units by 2023, witnessing the fastest growth rate. China and remain the key market for oral care products, driven by increased population and routine oral care. , South Korea, and Indonesia have recorded a slow volume growth during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region for oral care sale, regarding volume and value. South is witnessing the fastest CAGR, which is mainly attributed to the high unit price, due to inflation and initiatives, and growth strategies adopted by the market players in the region. For instance, in May 2017, Unilever acquired the personal care brand of Quala in South . Quala oral care brand Fortident is the second-largest oral care brand in Colombia and Ecuador.

Market Overview:

The oral care products market is expected to exhibit robust growth by 2024, witnessing a healthy CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

– Increasing awareness regarding dental hygiene and growing prevalence of dental caries cases are anticipated to boost the market growth of oral care products. Several initiatives are taken by the market players to create awareness about good oral health and hygiene. For instance, in 2015, the n Association of Orthodontists (AAO) entered into a collaboration with Crest and Oral-B to create awareness about oral health and practices.

– Rapid swift toward dental cosmetic treatments and aids to improve personal aesthetics have positively supported the demand for oral care products. Rise in incidence rates of dental caries is also a significant factor, which is driving the market of oral care products.

– According to the report of CDC, during 2015–2016, the prevalence of total dental caries (untreated and treated) was 45.8%, and untreated caries was 13.0% among youth aged 2–19 years.

Rising geriatric population globally and the availability of various kinds of types of denture products are further increasing the demand for oral care products. Introduction of novel products and therapies, technological advancements, such as electric and battery supported toothbrushes, and wide range and variety of products are attributed to bolster the growth of oral care products, globally.

