Orthopedic Software Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Orthopedic Software market” and its expanding nature. The Orthopedic Software market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Orthopedic Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Orthopedic Software market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Orthopedic Software market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Orthopedic Software Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Orthopedic Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Digital Templating/Preoperative Planning Software Segment is Expected to Grow at Rapid Pace

Preoperative planning for elective total hip arthroplasty (THA) is becoming important, as it prevents complications and also optimizes important geometric parameters, such as leg length, the center of rotation, and femoro-acetabular offset adjustments. With the increasing use of digital radiography, many digital planning software programs are being offered, which are delivering high precision. Combining digital radiography with digital templating has the potential to eliminate errors associated with the manual manipulation of acetate templates and analog radiographs. Furthermore, the companies are innovating new software for precision in total hip replacement (THR) and total knee replacement (TKR). Thus, this is likely to further augment the growth of the segment.

North is Expected to Dominate the Market, in Terms of Revenue, and Asia-Pacific is Poised to Grow at the Fastest Rate

The accounts for the largest share in the global orthopedic software market. As per the n Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), over 7 million people in the undergo hip or knee replacement surgery each year. This high number of surgeries indicates the increased burden of orthopedic disorders in the country. Moreover, population aging is also expected to drive the total number of orthopedic procedures. According to the US Census Bureau analysis, the elderly population is expected to nearly double in the next 25 years.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth, during the forecast period. As the healthcare IT industry is growing in this region, the adoption of orthopedic software solutions is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Aging Population

4.2.2 Increasing Orthopedic Problems and Injuries

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Minimal Invasive Surgeries

4.2.4 Increasing R&D and Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Absence of Healthcare Insurances in the Emerging Economies

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Digital Templating/Preoperative Planning Software

5.1.2 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

5.1.3 Orthopedic Practice Management

5.1.4 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

5.1.5 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management

5.1.6 Other Equipment and Systems

5.2 By Mode of Delivery

5.2.1 Cloud/Web Based

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Orthopedic Surgery

5.3.2 Fracture Management

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.2 Brainlab AG

6.1.3 CureMd Healthcare

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Greenway Health LLC

6.1.6 IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare Inc.)

6.1.7 Materialise NV

6.1.8 Medstrat Inc.

6.1.9 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

