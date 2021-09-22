Positron Emission Tomography Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Positron Emission Tomography Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Positron Emission Tomography market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Oncology is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Positron Emission Tomography Market, over the Forecast Period

The 18Fluorine-2-fluoro-2-Deoxy-d-glucose (18F-FDG) PET scanners are the most widely used imaging technique in oncology. Apart from imaging, PET scanners are commonly used into clinical trials, as an imaging biomarker, to determine the therapeutic response to novel cancer therapeutics. According to an article by Andrea Gallamini et. al, the most apparent advantages associated with PET is its ability to detect the substantial changes in glucose metabolism, or even complete shutoff of the neoplastic cell metabolism in the early stages, during the treatment process. This helps the clinicians to detect the effectiveness of a given antineoplastic treatment much earlier, compared to the traditional radiological detection. Furthermore, FDG-PET/CT has become a cornerstone in several oncologic procedures, such as tumor staging and restaging, treatment efficacy assessment during or after treatment ends, and radiotherapy planning.

The number of cancer cases is increasing yearly. According to WHO, Cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths are caused due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Thus, the need for early diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases has enhanced the usage of PET scanners and has led to the growth of the market.

North n Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Positron Emission Tomography Market

North dominates the positron emission tomography market, owing to the high demand for precision diagnostics and technological advancement in PET technology in the region. Other factors that contribute to the growth of the PET market in the include government initiatives, such as Medicare and Obama Care, which provide healthcare to patients through democratic supervision.

Market Overview:

One of the factors that is augmenting the growth of the market is the increasing demand for PET analysis in radiopharmaceuticals. According to the World Nuclear Organization, there are over 20 million nuclear medicine procedures per year among 311 million people in the United States, about 10 million among 500 million people in , and about 560,000 per year among 21 million people in Australia. SPECT and PET systems dominate the field of nuclear medicine market. Technological advancements, like the introduction of Time of Flight (TOF), as well as the rise in increasing popularity of the hybrid imaging systems, play an important role in the growth of the nuclear imaging market. The hybrid imaging using combined scanners, like SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and PET/MRI, is likely to propel the growth of the industry in the future. A study reveals that, in 2014, an estimated 11.7 million patients received nuclear medicine scans, on over 14,000 SPECT or SPECT/CT scanners, in the United States. In 2015, an estimated 220,800 new cases of prostate cancer were diagnosed in North , and 27,540 men died of the disease. Supported by a USD 2.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, a novel PET imaging agent, 64Cu-TP3805, was developed to diagnose prostate cancer. Using this procedure, more than 80% of cancers were detected. Arsenic 72 and (18F)-3'-fluoro-3'-deoxythymidine (18F-FLT) are newer biomarkers in the PET oncological practice. Thus, these advances in approaches are expected to strengthen personalized medicine.

