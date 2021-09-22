Positron Emission Tomography Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Positron Emission Tomography Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Positron Emission Tomography market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Oncology is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Positron Emission Tomography Market, over the Forecast Period
The 18Fluorine-2-fluoro-2-Deoxy-d-glucose (18F-FDG) PET scanners are the most widely used imaging technique in oncology. Apart from imaging, PET scanners are commonly used into clinical trials, as an imaging biomarker, to determine the therapeutic response to novel cancer therapeutics. According to an article by Andrea Gallamini et. al, the most apparent advantages associated with PET is its ability to detect the substantial changes in glucose metabolism, or even complete shutoff of the neoplastic cell metabolism in the early stages, during the treatment process. This helps the clinicians to detect the effectiveness of a given antineoplastic treatment much earlier, compared to the traditional radiological detection. Furthermore, FDG-PET/CT has become a cornerstone in several oncologic procedures, such as tumor staging and restaging, treatment efficacy assessment during or after treatment ends, and radiotherapy planning.
The number of cancer cases is increasing yearly. According to WHO, Cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths are caused due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Thus, the need for early diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases has enhanced the usage of PET scanners and has led to the growth of the market.
North n Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Positron Emission Tomography Market
North dominates the positron emission tomography market, owing to the high demand for precision diagnostics and technological advancement in PET technology in the region. Other factors that contribute to the growth of the PET market in the include government initiatives, such as Medicare and Obama Care, which provide healthcare to patients through democratic supervision.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Positron Emission Tomography market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Positron Emission Tomography market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Positron Emission Tomography market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Positron Emission Tomography market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Positron Emission Tomography market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Positron Emission Tomography ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Positron Emission Tomography market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Positron Emission Tomography space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Positron Emission Tomography market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Positron Emission Tomography Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Positron Emission Tomography Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Positron Emission Tomography market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Positron Emission Tomography market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Positron Emission Tomography market trends that influence the global Positron Emission Tomography market
Detailed TOC of Positron Emission Tomography Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for PET Analysis in Radio Pharmaceuticals
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Pet Imaging for Oncology and Advanced Diagnostics Applications
4.2.3 Integration of X-ray Tomography (CT) into PET
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Shorter Half-life of Radioisotopes
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Full Ring PET Scanners
5.1.2 Partial Ring PET Scanners
5.2 By Applications
5.2.1 Cardiology
5.2.2 Neurology
5.2.3 Oncology
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 By End Users
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agfa Healthcare
6.1.2 Gamma Medica Inc.
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Neusoft Medical Systems
6.1.5 Oncovision
6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.7 Positron Corporation
6.1.8 Siemens AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
