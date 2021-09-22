Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Pregnancy Detection Kits market” and its expanding nature. The Pregnancy Detection Kits market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Pregnancy Detection Kits market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Pregnancy Detection Kits market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Pregnancy Detection Kits market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Pregnancy Detection Kits market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Pregnancy Detection Kits market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Pregnancy Detection Kits market players

Key Market Trends:

Blood test for HCG is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth in the Type of Test

The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) blood test is a quantitative test that measures the level of hCG hormone present in a sample of the blood; hCG is a hormone produced in the female body during pregnancy. During the course of pregnancy, the cells in the developing placenta produce hCG. The placenta in the sacs nourishes the egg after it is fertilized and attaches to the uterine wall. The hCG hormone is first detected in the female blood sample about 11 days after conception, and the level of hCG continues to double after 48 to 72 hours. Once they reach the peak- which occurs around 8 to 11 weeks after conception – the hCG levels decline and then remain stable for the rest of the pregnancy. This HCG test is performed to confirm the pregnancy, determine the age of the fetus, diagnose a potential miscarriage, and diagnose an abnormal pregnancy. Therefore, due to the growth of planned and unplanned pregnancies, HCG tests are recommended by doctors, which helps to drive the global market.

North Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North dominates the pregnancy detection kits market, due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy detection kits and the growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, such as a rise in disposable income in developing economies, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy product through strong family planning activities conducted by government organizations.

Study objectives of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pregnancy Detection Kits market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Pregnancy Detection Kits market trends that influence the global Pregnancy Detection Kits market

Detailed TOC of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Unplanned Pregnancies

4.2.2 Rise in Disposable Income

4.2.3 Changing Life Styles and Growing Women Literacy Rate

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Price of Pregnancy Detection Kits

4.3.2 Lack of Availability and Awareness in Low Income Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT)

5.1.1.1 Test Cassette Format

5.1.1.2 Test Strip Format

5.1.1.3 Test Midstream Format

5.1.2 Digital Devices

5.1.3 Other Product Types

5.2 Type of Test

5.2.1 Urine test for HCG

5.2.2 Blood test for HCG

5.2.3 Other Types of Test

5.3 Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.3.2 Independent Pharmacies and Drug Store

5.3.3 Online Pharmacies

5.3.4 Other Distribution Channels (Super markets/Retails Stores)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Cardinal Health

6.1.3 Church & Dwight

6.1.4 Germaine Laboratories

6.1.5 Kent Pharmaceuticals

6.1.6 Piramal Enterprises

6.1.7 Prestige Brands Holdings

6.1.8 Procter & Gamble Co.

6.1.9 Quidel Corporation

6.1.10 SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

