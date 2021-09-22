Categories
Uncategorized

Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Pregnancy Detection Kits

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Pregnancy Detection Kits market” and its expanding nature. The Pregnancy Detection Kits market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The pregnancy detection kits market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • – The factors driving the market growth include an increase in unplanned pregnancies, rise in disposable income, along with the changing lifestyles, and growing literacy rates.
  • – The unplanned pregnancy rate in the is significantly higher than in any other developed country. According to a 2017 report from the Guttmacher Institute in the United States, it is estimated that 52% of unintended pregnancies result from couples not using any contraceptives, 43% result from inconsistent or incorrect contraceptive use, and only 5% result from contraceptive failure.
  • – Almost 44% pregnancies in and 38% in Asia are unplanned, leading to high demand for pregnancy detection kits. The rate of unplanned pregnancies have been increasing worldwide. Pregnancy detection kit is one of the primary and easy ways for women to check if they are pregnant or not. Thus, the demand for pregnancy detection kits is expected to increase in the future.
  • – However, pregnancy detection kits are not accessible to women in low-income countries. Easy-to-use, highly accurate dip-strip tests can be purchased from manufacturers for less than ten cents.
  • – In several countries pregnancy tests are sold to women at a 2000% markup or more, making them prohibitively expensive. Furthermore, in low-income countries, pregnancy test kits are not readily available and the lack of awareness along with a low literacy rate of women further restricts the sale of pregnancy kits in these countries.
  • – Thus, factors, such as lack of awareness, lack of availability of pregnancy test kits, and high price of pregnancy kits, are likely to impede the growth of the market stu

    Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244667

    Key Manufacturers

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Cardinal Health
  • Church & Dwight
  • Germaine Laboratories
  • Kent Pharmaceuticals
  • Piramal Enterprises
  • Prestige Brands Holdings
  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Quidel Corporation
  • SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Pregnancy Detection Kits market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the scope of this report, pregnancy test kits are medical devices that are used to diagnose the possibility of pregnancy in females. The device detects the amount of hCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin), which increases in amount during the early stages of pregnancy in the body.

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244667

    TOC of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Pregnancy Detection Kits market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Pregnancy Detection Kits market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Pregnancy Detection Kits market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Pregnancy Detection Kits market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Pregnancy Detection Kits market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Blood test for HCG is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth in the Type of Test

    The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) blood test is a quantitative test that measures the level of hCG hormone present in a sample of the blood; hCG is a hormone produced in the female body during pregnancy. During the course of pregnancy, the cells in the developing placenta produce hCG. The placenta in the sacs nourishes the egg after it is fertilized and attaches to the uterine wall. The hCG hormone is first detected in the female blood sample about 11 days after conception, and the level of hCG continues to double after 48 to 72 hours. Once they reach the peak- which occurs around 8 to 11 weeks after conception – the hCG levels decline and then remain stable for the rest of the pregnancy. This HCG test is performed to confirm the pregnancy, determine the age of the fetus, diagnose a potential miscarriage, and diagnose an abnormal pregnancy. Therefore, due to the growth of planned and unplanned pregnancies, HCG tests are recommended by doctors, which helps to drive the global market.

    North Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

    North dominates the pregnancy detection kits market, due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy detection kits and the growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, such as a rise in disposable income in developing economies, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy product through strong family planning activities conducted by government organizations.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244667   

    Study objectives of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pregnancy Detection Kits market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pregnancy Detection Kits market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Pregnancy Detection Kits market trends that influence the global Pregnancy Detection Kits market

    Detailed TOC of Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increase in Unplanned Pregnancies
    4.2.2 Rise in Disposable Income
    4.2.3 Changing Life Styles and Growing Women Literacy Rate
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Price of Pregnancy Detection Kits
    4.3.2 Lack of Availability and Awareness in Low Income Countries
    4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product Type
    5.1.1 Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT)
    5.1.1.1 Test Cassette Format
    5.1.1.2 Test Strip Format
    5.1.1.3 Test Midstream Format
    5.1.2 Digital Devices
    5.1.3 Other Product Types
    5.2 Type of Test
    5.2.1 Urine test for HCG
    5.2.2 Blood test for HCG
    5.2.3 Other Types of Test
    5.3 Distribution Channel
    5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
    5.3.2 Independent Pharmacies and Drug Store
    5.3.3 Online Pharmacies
    5.3.4 Other Distribution Channels (Super markets/Retails Stores)
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.2 Cardinal Health
    6.1.3 Church & Dwight
    6.1.4 Germaine Laboratories
    6.1.5 Kent Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.6 Piramal Enterprises
    6.1.7 Prestige Brands Holdings
    6.1.8 Procter & Gamble Co.
    6.1.9 Quidel Corporation
    6.1.10 SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Central Air-conditioning Market Research Report 2021 – 2026: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Detail Overview of Top Key Companies

    Business Continuity Management Program Solutions Market 2021: Share, Latest Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Size Research Report and Forecast

    Acai Extract Market2021: Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2027

    Narrowband Land Mobile Radio Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2021 – 2026): Global market Size, Share and Analysis of Top Key Companies

    Narrowband Land Mobile Radio Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2021 – 2026): Global market Size, Share and Analysis of Top Key Companies

    Extruded HVDC Cable Market 2021: Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2027

    Automotive Hydrogen Tank Market 2021: Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2027

    Scanner Lights Market 2021: Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2027

    Automotive Sensors Market Size 2021, Share, Market Growth, Global Survey by Applications, by Types, Solutions and SWOT Analysis

    Smart Airports Market Size 2021, Share, Market Growth, Global Survey by Applications, by Types, Solutions and SWOT Analysis

    Crimidine Market 2021 – 2026: Market Size, by Segmentation, company Sales and Revenue, Production Capacity Forecasted by Region

    Aircraft Valves Market 2021: Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

    Smart Letter Boxes Market Outlook to 2026: Emerging Trends, Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities Status

    Metal Food Cans Market 2021: Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2027

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *