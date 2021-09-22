Rosacea Market 2021: Size, Overview, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024 and Worldwide Analysis

“Rosacea Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Rosacea market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244602

Key Market Trends:

Antibiotics is Estimated to Hold the Largest Share of the Rosacea Market During the Forecast Period

For over 60 years, antibiotics have been prescribed as a treatment for the symptoms of rosacea. It can reduce the number of acne pimples and bacterial inflammation or redness around the acne pimples. Antibiotics are available in two forms, including oral antibiotics and topical antibiotics. Oral antibiotics, such as tetracycline, doxycycline, and minocycline, have been proven to control rosacea’s bacterial component and also has inflammatory benefits. It is most commonly preferred by physicians and doctors for early relief from the disease, but are usually for a long period, which drives the sales of this segment over other sub segments. So, the high usage of antibiotics for the treatment of rosacea is the main factor for the growth of the market. However, there are certain side effects associated with the usage of antibiotics, including bloating, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and many others, which are restraining their adoption as a treatment.

North is Expected to Maintain the Largest Share in the Rosacea Market

North has multiple factors, which support the growth of this market, better than other geographic regions. Some factors include high healthcare expenditure by the government each year on pharmaceuticals and medical devices and awareness in the society (several societies organizing campaigns across the US and Canada). As per the estimates of the National Rosacea Society (NRS), about 16 million ns suffer from rosacea and maybe millions more in temporary remission. The companies also prefer to release their products first in the United States, due to favorable regulatory requirements, which drives the demand for this market

Market Overview:

– Rosacea is a common skin disease, which causes redness and visible blood vessels on the face. It commonly affects middle-aged women who have fair skin. Although there is no cure for rosacea, treatments can control and reduce the signs and symptoms associated with the disease.

– As per the National Rosacea Society, United States, the prevalence rate varied. The prevalence of rosacea was highest when self-reported, with a rate of 9.71 %( 737,960,000), while the rate of dermatologist-diagnosed rosacea was 5.53 % (420,280,000). It has been observed in several studies that this is more common in fair-skinned individuals.

– With rising incidence, the awareness among the physicians and societies has also increased, which further drives the demand of this market. However, the presence of generic drugs to curb the related symptoms hinders the growth of the rosacea mar Key Manufacturers Like

Aclaris Therapeutics

Amorepacific Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Hovione FarmaCiencia SA

Leo Pharma Inc.