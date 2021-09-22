Surgical Stapler Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast

“Surgical Stapler Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Surgical Stapler market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14098961

Key Market Trends:

Disposable Surgical Stapler Segment Holds a Major Share in the Market

Disposal surgical staplers are one-time use devices, mostly made of plastic. These devices cannot be sterilized and reused again. The disposal staplers are preferred as they reduce the chances of surgical infection, which ultimately enhances the procedure quality. Additionally, the transmission of infectious diseases from patient to the medical personnel can be prevented in the disposal surgical staplers. Disposal surgical staplers are also cost-effective when compared to the reusable staplers. Avoiding transmitting of infections through contaminated devices is very crucial for the healthcare organizations, which is considered to be the major problem associated with the reusable devices. Also, the sterilization of the reusable devices’ complex procedure requires proper care and maintenance. This single factor has been the key driver of the market and has helped the disposal of surgical staplers to hold a large share.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the large obese population and an increasing number of various surgical procedures. Various applications of surgical staplers include the areas of gynecology, abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic and orthopedic surgeries, etc. In the North n region, the holds the largest market share. The witnessed a rapid increase in the number of diseases, like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and different types of cancers, contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries, both open as well as minimally invasive types. The increase in minimally invasive surgeries taking place for chronic diseases has helped in the growth of the surgical stapler market.

Market Overview:

The surgical stapler market was valued at USD 3,300 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,883.39 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.75%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The major factors attributing to the growth of the surgical stapler market include increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancement, and increasing usage of surgical staplers in bariatric surgery.

According to the estimates of the n Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, in the United States, the number of bariatric surgeries were 228,000 in 2017, as compared to 158,000 in 2011. Bariatric and other weight loss-related surgeries use surgical staplers to close the surgical openings, and this is ultimately driving the market studied. Surgical staplers offer benefits, such as faster recovery, less pain, coagulation, and accurate closure. The accounts for the largest number of patents filed for surgical staplers and related devices, with companies, like Dextera Surgical and Ethicon, continuously researching to develop superior surgical staplers. These technological advancements have helped in the growth of the market studied. Key Manufacturers Like

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Frankenman International Limited

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd

Purple Surgical Inc.

Smith & Nephew

3M Company