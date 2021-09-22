Syringe Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

“Syringe Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Syringe market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Prefilled syringes are anticipated to dominate the market

The syringe market is segmented on the basis of usage and application. By usage, the market is further segmented into sterilizable/reusable syringes, disposable syringes, and prefilled syringes.

Prefilled syringes are gaining acceptance in the market as drug delivery systems designed for injectable drugs. They are generally preferred for parenteral administration of various drugs and are used mainly for the treatment of chronic diseases where patients have to administer medication themselves, several times a week. In line with this trend, many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on bringing in advancements in self-administration therapies. For instance, the EpiPen auto-injector and similarly in July 2016, Bristol-Myers Squibb commercially launched the ORENCIA Clickject auto-injector. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the shift from glass prefilled syringes to plastic pre-filled syringes. The plastic prefilled syringes are becoming more popular due to the introduction of advanced polymer materials, such as polypropylene and crystal-clear polymer, which are biocompatible with the other components of the syringe.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly in the syringe market

The Asia-Pacific market for syringes is anticipated to exhibit a strong growth during the forecast period. Although the syringe market is presently in its stage of infancy in APAC, factors, such as improving economic conditions, rise in purchasing power of the people, the growth in awareness regarding the advantages of prefilled syringes, and the presence of a large patient pool suffering from various chronic diseases are expected to drive the market to register a double-digit CAGR. In Asia-Pacific, Japan accounts for the major share of the market by revenue as well as volume, owing to the increased demand for self-administered treatments and high penetration of self-injection devices, growing the aging population, and increasing the prevalence of diabetes.

Market Overview:

The syringe market is expected to witness a robust growth owing to several factors, such as the rise in the demand for pre-filled syringes, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and increase in the usage of Botox for therapeutic applications. Moreover, the increased adoption of injectable drugs, technological advancements in syringes, increase in geriatric population, growing number of vaccination and immunization programs are expected to drive the volume growth over the next few years. According to WHO estimates, around 16 billion injections are administered globally on an annual basis. On the other hand, the rise in incidence of needle-stick injuries, high cost associated with safety syringes, and disposable syringes are likely to hinder the growth of the syringe market globally. Key Manufacturers Like

Becton Dickinson and Company.

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Gerresheimer AG.

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Terumo Corporation.

Nipro Corporation.

Schott AG.

Cardinal Health.

Smiths Medical.

Codan Medizinische Gerte GmbH & Co. KG.