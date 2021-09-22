Diabetes Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Diabetes Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Diabetes Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Market Trends:

The USA Management Devices Market is Expected to Increase during the Forecast Period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– In the market studied, mangement devices held the highest market share, of 60.86%, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.57%.

– Management devices are based on insulin delivery devices, and the market is further segmented as syringes, pens, pumps, and injectors.

– In the US insulin delivery devices market, the disposable pens market accounted for a high market share. Most of the patients administering insulin prefer pens over cartridges, due to their low cost.

– The is considered to be a premium market space for most of the pharmaceutical companies, as they can price their drug at a high price than the other countries and still have high sales.

– The country’s insurance policy, which reimburses close to 50% of the drug cost to the consumers, acts as a boon for pharmaceutical companies selling drugs or devices.

Growing Diabetes and Obesity Population in the United States

– The market growth of diabetic devices is directly proportional to the increasing diabetic population in the country. The diabetic population in the country has increased continuously over the past decade.

– Almost 24 million people are living with diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for close to 95% of the diabetic population in the country. The increasing number of type 2 diabetic population has a direct correlation to the growing obesity population.

– In the United States, 30% of the population is living with obesity, 7.5% of those have diabetes, and this percentage is more likely to increase during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Diabetes Devices Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Diabetes Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Diabetes Devices market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Diabetes Devices market trends that influence the global Diabetes Devices market

Detailed TOC of Diabetes Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Monitoring Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Self-monitoring Blood Glucose

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.1.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.1.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.1.1.1.2.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.2.2 Personal

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.1.3.1 Hospital

5.1.1.1.3.2 Personal

5.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1.2.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2.2 Receivers

5.1.2 By Management Devices, (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.1.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.1.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.1.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.1.2.3 Cartridges in Reusable pens

5.1.2.4 Insulin Disposable Pens

5.1.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.1.2 By Management Devices

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Becton and Dickenson

6.2 Medtronic

6.3 Roche

6.4 Insulet

6.5 Abbott

6.6 Dexcom

6.7 Tandem

6.8 Ypsomed

6.9 Novo Nordisk

6.10 Sanofi

6.11 Eli Lilly

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

