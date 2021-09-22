Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market 2021: Size, Overview, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024 and Worldwide Analysis

“Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

PACS is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type Segment

Picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) are one of the most widely used technologies in healthcare facilities across the world. More than 80% of the hospitals in developed countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, use PACS in their facilities. The scope can be seen in developing countries, particularly the Asian countries, such as India, China, etc. Healthcare facilities in these countries have now started to shift from the use of multiple services to integrated platforms for sharing and storing medical images. The adoption of PACS is rapidly increasing in these countries because of the improving healthcare sectors, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the awareness about the significance of picture archiving and communication systems. The use of these technologies is mostly in radiology. Ultrasound and MRI are other applications where their use is most common. Hence, with the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Information systems have tremendous potential in reducing healthcare costs and improving outcomes. These systems play a major role, not only in reducing costs but also in improving the quality of care delivered. The advantages of PACS include an elimination of expensive silver-based screen, improved access to old and new films to physicians, reduction in the physical storage requirement of bulky films, and low personnel costs. Additionally, PACS has improved the workflow of hospitals, by reducing the diagnostic time from hours to minutes. The PACS monitor systems play a major role in efficiently identifying the connectivity issues and resolving them at the earliest possible. The major factors driving the market in the region are the reduction in administration costs, the increase in the number of patients diagnosed every hour, easy handling, and review and transfer of pictures after imaging.

Market Overview:

The vendor-neutral archive (VNA) and PACS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing demand for the universalization of medical image archiving, reducing data storage costs, high-level integration with the Electronic Health Records (EHR) industry, compatibility of VNA with older data archival systems.

In today’s healthcare systems, information-based decision making is crucial for delivering quality care and maintaining efficiency in health management. Patient data must be available for effective decision-making. Though the information exists in various systems across numerous healthcare providers, it is not readily available to the clinicians. Hence, the integration of VNA or PACS with the EHR systems is crucial for the clinicians in effective decision-making. With the absence of VNA, large volumes of enterprise patient content are floating around in departmental silos, file systems which would ultimately lead to care decision made with incomplete information. The trend of Electronic Health Records (EHR) started long ago and the growth has been accelerated with various government initiatives and programs across developed and developing nations. EHR adoption is quite high in developed countries and continues to grow globally. With the high-level integration with the EHR, organizations can liberate the content and make the data available for the clinicians. The benefits associated with the platform is driving the market studied. Key Manufacturers Like

