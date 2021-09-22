Europe Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Water Purifier Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the water purifier market in Europe is currently witnessing strong growth. A water purifier refers to a device utilized to filter impurities like chemicals, microorganisms, toxins, and suspended solids from water and dispense clean water. Water purification minimizes the chances of acquiring waterborne diseases, making it fit for drinking and other applications. There is a range of water purifiers available, ranging from sediment filters to the modern ultraviolet (UV) purifiers. Due to a decline in the quantity of potable water, individuals are becoming aware of the need for clean drinking water in order to reduce the chances of acquiring diseases. Most households in Europe are equipped with water purifiers as individuals have a high standard of life with inflated disposable incomes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Europe Water Purifier Market Trends:

One of the major concerns in Europe is the scarcity of freshwater and the threat of waterborne diseases, which have compelled individuals to set up water purifiers in their households. In addition to this, they are also replacing their existing purifiers with the latest variants, thereby bolstering the market growth. Moreover, major companies are investing in innovative technologies to enhance the quality and functions of water purifiers. Furthermore, strict regulations to maintain the standards of drinking water by the European Commission have impacted the market growth positively. Some of the other factors propelling the demand for water purifiers are increasing construction projects and industrial establishments. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

