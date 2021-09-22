GCC Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Water Purifier Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the GCC water purifier market size reached US$ 653 Million in 2019. Water purifiers are devices that aid in removing undesirable chemicals, biological contaminants, and suspended solids and gases from water. There are different types of water purifiers available in the market, out of which gravity-based water purifiers represent one of the most budget-friendly variants. They are an easy-to-use, low-cost and non-electric solution for safe water. In the GCC countries, the scarcity of fresh water has led to a rise in the demand for water purifiers as they treat water to make it fit for human consumption and industrial usage and minimize the risk of acquiring waterborne diseases.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

GCC Water Purifier Market Trends:

With the rapid increase in the number of waterborne diseases in the GCC countries, individuals are becoming more aware about the consumption of safe drinking water. Besides this, the inflating incomes of individuals have encouraged them to install water purifiers in their homes to minimize the chances of acquiring waterborne diseases. Furthermore, the declining levels of potable water due to the excessive use of agrochemicals has led to the need for optimum water purification solutions in the region. Moreover, the leading manufacturers, especially in Saudi Arabia and UAE, are introducing products that utilize advanced water purification technologies, such as reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) light. Several international water purifier companies are also foraying in the region to expand their market reach. For instance, the India-based Kent RO Systems Limited has collaborated with Sand’s International, a retail company based in the UAE, to distribute its products across the GCC. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Based on the technology type, the market has been segmented into gravity purifiers, RO purifiers, UV purifiers, sediment filters, water softeners and others.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segregated into retail stores, direct sales and online.

Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Household

The market has been classified based on the end user into industrial, commercial and household sectors.

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Country-wise, the market has been divided into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

