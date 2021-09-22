India Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydrogen Peroxide Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India hydrogen peroxide market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound with the formula H 2 O 2 . In its pure form, it is a pale blue, clear liquid and slightly more viscous than water. It is unstable in nature due to which it is usually stored in a weak acidic solution with a stabilizer. Hydrogen peroxide is a well-documented component of living cells and plays an essential role in host defense and oxidative biosynthetic reactions. Due to its low molecular weight, hydrogen peroxide has merged as a preferable oxidizing agent than permanganate and potassium dichromate. With the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hydrogen peroxide is being extensively utilized in disinfectants and other hygienic products as it actively acts against viruses.

India Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends:

Hydrogen peroxide finds numerous applications in diverse industries. It is a mild antiseptic used on the skin to treat minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. It may also be used as a mouth rinse to help remove mucus or relieve minor mouth irritation. Hydrogen peroxide is also used in the food and beverage industry for disinfecting equipment and sanitizing establishments in dairies, wineries, and meat and poultry processing industries. Apart from this, hydrogen peroxide can be found in a wide variety of hair care products, including hair dyes, hair bleach, conditioners, and shampoos and rinses. It is also extensively employed in the paper and pulp industry as a bleaching agent and is used in the production of mechanical, chemical, and recyclable pulps. In wastewater treatment, hydrogen peroxide stands as a preferred choice among the other chemical reagents due to its emission-free and environment-friendly properties. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Chemical Synthesis

Bleaching

Disinfectant

Cleaning and Etching

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Pulp and Paper

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Textiles and Laundry

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

