Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the saudi arabia pet food market reached a value of US$ 61.32 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 89.39 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.83% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pet food refers to specialty food for domesticated animals. It is commonly available in dry, wet, canned, treat and snack-based variants and is manufactured using feed grains, soybean, meat, seafood and poultry. Pet food contains essential nutrients, such as amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, proteins and fatty acids. It aids in enhancing longevity, energy levels, improving the quality of life and maintaining a balanced diet for pets, such as birds, dogs and cats. It also improves digestion, skin, dental hygiene, reduces skin allergies and prevents infections.

The Saudi Arabia pet food market is primarily being driven by the rising awareness regarding pet nutrition and the growing pet ownership across the region. Consumers are increasingly adopting pet food made with scientific formulations to meet the nutritional requirements of their pets. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of new and improved pet food variants manufactured without preservatives and pesticides, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the masses and the easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels at affordable price points, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth across the region.

Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia pet food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the saudi arabia pet food market on the basis of pet type, product type, ingredient, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Ingredient:

Animal Derivates

Plant Derivates

Cereals Derivative

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

