Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Size, Top Players & Forecast Report to 2027

Companion Animal Diagnostic Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the companion animal diagnostic market include Abaxis, Inc., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corp., QIAGEN, Randox Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Virbac and Zoetis Inc. among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases among pets resulting in high demand animal health diagnosis. Growing pet population followed by rising in pet adoption is further boosting the market growth. Increasing focus towards regular health monitoring and preventive care to protect the pet from diseases is further pushing the market growth. Growing adoption o in-vitro diagnostics devices, imaging systems, and point-of-care diagnostics by the veterinarian to offer better pet care are again contributing immensely to the market growth. In spite of this, the high cost of the animal tests may hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of companion animal diagnostic.

Market Segmentation

The broad companion animal diagnostic market has been sub-grouped into companion animal and technology. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Companion Animal

Dogs

Cats

Equine

Others

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

ELISA

Lateral Flow Assay

Immunoassay Analyzers

Others

Clinical Biochemistry Hematology Molecular Diagnostics

PCR

Microarrays

Others

Urinalysis Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for companion animal diagnostic in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

