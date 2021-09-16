Location Of Things Market 2020 Size, Share & Forecast Report to 2027

Location Of Things Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the location of things market include Alphabet, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Google, Inc., HERE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ESRI, Pitney Bowes, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Telogis, Ubisense Group Plc, Wireless Logic. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for smartphones and enhanced network connectivity coupled with increasing demand for personalized services are driving the market growth. The commercialization of location-based services such as navigation and cab service and growth in adoption of IoT-based products & services further propel the market growth. However, security and privacy of user identity breach may be the restraining factors for market. Whereas, increase in adoption of cloud technology, evolution of IoT and high demand for real-time location analysis creates significant opportunities for the growth of the LoT market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of location of things.

Market Segmentation

The broad location of things market has been sub-grouped into type, application and vertical. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

By Application

Mapping & Navigation

Location-based Customer Engagement & Advertising Platform

Location-based Social Media Monitoring

IoT Asset Management

Location Intelligence

By Vertical

BFSI

Defense

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Industrial Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for location of things in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

