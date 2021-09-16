HVDC Converter Stations Market 2020 Key Players, Share & Forecast Report to 2027

HVDC Converter Stations Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the HVDC converter stations market include ABB, C-EPRI, General Electric, NR-Electric, Siemens, and Toshiba. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising number of shore wind and support from the government in the form of funds for renewable power generation is augmenting the growth of HVDC converter station market globally. Moreover, increasing demand for electricity across the globe is further pushing the market growth. However, high initial cost, transmission congestion, and lengthy approval process for transmission projects are some of the factors that restrain market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of HVDC converter stations.

Market Segmentation

The broad HVDC converter stations market has been sub-grouped into type, technology, and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Monopolar

BI-Polar

Back-To-Back

Multi-Terminal

By Technology

Voltage Source Converters (VSC)

Line Commutated Converters (LSC)

By Applications

Remote Loads And Powering Island

Connecting Wind Forms

Underground Power Links

Bulk Power Transmissions

Interconnecting Networks

Long-Distance Transmission Via Cables

Grid Access For Offshore Applications

Oil And Gas Platforms

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for HVDC converter stations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

