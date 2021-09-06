The next big British emblem is expected to be electric vehicle charging stations

Following the hiring of PA Consulting and the Royal College of Art (RCA) to develop a distinctive British charge point design, Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, revealed today that electric vehicle charge points around the UK might become as recognizable as a black cab or the red post box (9 August 2021).

The design will be revealed at the COP26 in Glasgow this November, and it is expected to be on streets across the country by 2022. The charge points will be effective and available to all users, and they will be designed with sustainability in mind.

This project gets started as Zap Map reports that there are now more than 25,000 public charging outlets across the UK. This significant milestone implies electric car drivers are never upwards of 25 miles from the charge point on United Kingdom roads. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), more than one in every six cars sold in July 2021 had a plug.

In the run-up to the COP26, the United Kingdom government is urging nations around the world to speed up the shift to electric cars, which, along with the phase-out of coal power and the halting of deforestation, are critical to keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is critical to have the proper charging facilities in place as part of this.

“Excellent design plays a vital role in continuing to support our shift to zero-emission cars, which is why I desire to see Electric vehicle charge points which are as epic and easily recognizable as the London bus, British phone box, or black cab,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

With less than three months until COP26, we strive to position the UK as a global leader in the design, manufacture, and use of zero-emission vehicles and charging facilities as we rebuild a brighter future and call on nations around the world to follow suit.”

Drivers will be able to recognize charge points more quickly due to the rollout, which will help raise awareness about the transition to electric vehicles by linking them to iconic British designs from the past.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the government’s Transport decarbonization strategy; a world-leading “greenprint” unveiled earlier this summer that lays out a viable path for the United Kingdom to reach net-zero emissions by the year 2050 and dominate the world in climate change mitigation. It also comes with a slew of government initiatives aimed at making charging as simple as, if not easier than, refuelling a gasoline or diesel car or van.