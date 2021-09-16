Mattress Market Demand Analysis in 2019, Global Revenue, Top Companies Growth Forecast to 2026

The global mattress market size is likely to expand owing to increasing demand from several sectors such as real estate, healthcare, and hospitality. Fortune Business Insights, published this information, in its latest report, titled, “Mattress Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Memory Foam, Gel, Inner Spring, Latex Mattress, Others (Water Bed, Air Bed, Pillow Tops)), By Size (Twin or Single Size, Twin XL Size, Full or Double Size, Queen size, Others (Crib, King)), By End-User (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The mattress is an essential commodity that has a wide application across several sectors. Additionally, it increases the comfort level and assures good health by promoting better sleeping patterns. Hectic work schedules, often leave the people with several health issues such as back pain, sleep depravedness, and increased cardiovascular diseases. According to our sources, it has been observed that around 20% of the global population face difficulty in sleeping and have to consume sleeping pills to aid better sleep. In the end, growing dependency on sleeping pills can lead to dangerous ailments affecting the human body. Therefore, the required support and added comfort by the mattress is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

What does the Market Report Include?

The market report offers a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report includes information sourced from advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies. Moreover, it contains an exhaustive study of the landscape comprising of key players, strategies used by them, and recent product launches that will contribute for the market growth between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Organic Mattress to Surge Demand

Poor sleeping habits give rise to several issues such as heightened stress, and disturbed sleep. Several studies are testimony to fact that a good mattress supplements better sleep pattern and helps in relieving stress largely. With rising concerns of pollution, shifting consumer demands for pollution-free products will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, organic mattresses are finding popularity among the people since they are devoid of any harmful chemicals and are manufactured using natural elements. Moreover, they provide comfort during harsh summers and chilly winters making them perfect across sectors promoting eco-friendly products.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Start-ups in Asia-Pacific to Drive Promising Growth

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific will witness significant growth and will be at the forefront during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing population, rising per-capita income, and growing internet-users. Additionally, increasing trend for hotel booking facilitated by the rise of start-ups such as Fab Hotels, and OYO Rooms will contribute to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific in the forthcoming years. Europe, on the other hand, will witness a surge in demand and hold high market share during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as people shifting towards large houses comprising of multiple bedrooms. In addition to this, rise in the hospitality and healthcare sectors in countries such as UK, Germany, and France will drive the demand for the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Merger and Acquisition by Key Companies to Aid Growth

According to the report, the market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies striving hard to gain market presence in the fiercely competitive market. Adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition to gain maximum mattress market revenue will contribute to the growth of the market during the projected horizon. Moreover, novel product launches by the companies to gain market stronghold will positively affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Below are a few industrial developments for the market:

Industrial Developments:

August 2019: Kurl-on, a well-known mattress manufacturer announces its acquisition of Spring Air, the USA-based luxury mattress company. This acquisition will enable the company to mark its presence in the highly lucrative U.S. market.

Kurl-on, a well-known mattress manufacturer announces its acquisition of Spring Air, the USA-based luxury mattress company. This acquisition will enable the company to mark its presence in the highly lucrative U.S. market. November 2018: KUTSON, a leading online mattress retail company, announces its launch of first in the segment Bed-In- A-Box mattress. The mattress offers the user with dual-side customization in addition to several modification capabilities.

List of Key Players Operating in the Market:

Relyon Limited

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Spring Air International

Kingsdown Inc.

McRoskey Mattress Company

Corsicana Mattress Company

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Among others

