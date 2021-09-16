South East Asia Medical Gloves Market to Hit $373.7Mn by 2027; Heightening Demand for Protective Medical Clothing to Aid Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The South East Asia medical gloves market size is projected to reach USD 373.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.Rising number of COVID-19 cases in major Southeast Asian economies is expected to spike the demand for medical gloves in the region, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination); By Material {Surgical (Latex and Synthetic) and Examination (Latex and Synthetic)}; By Category {Surgical (Powdered and Powder-free) and Examination (Powdered and Powder-free)} By End User {Surgical (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs, Dental Clinics, and Others) and Examination (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs, Dental Clinics, and Others)} and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”. The coronavirus pandemic has hit several Southeast economies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in December 2020, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Myanmar stood at 100,431, with 2,132 deaths, while in the Philippines there are 442,785 confirmed cases, with 8,670 deaths. Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia have been exceptionally efficient at containing the spread of the virus, as per WHO data. In September 2020, Southeast Asian countries signed a declaration in Bangkok to collectively fight the coronavirus by augmenting the healthcare systems in the region. This initiative will favor the adoption disposable medical gloves in Southeast Asia as hospital

The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 109.76 million in 2019 and provides the following:

Unrivalled diagnosis of the factors driving and constraining the market;

In-depth analysis of all possible market segments;

Comprehensive understanding of the positive and negative impacts of country-level developments on the market; and

Detailed profiling and evaluation of the key market players.

Driving Factor

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Foster Market Growth

One of the principal forces fueling the South East Asia medical gloves market growth is the persistent prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mainly cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases, in the Southeast Asian countries. In a recent report, the WHO has revealed that NCDs will kill approximately 10.4 million people in Southeast Asia between 2010 and 2020. More significantly, the WHO has highlighted that 48% of all NCD deaths in the region are below 70 years of age. Furthermore, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation states that NCDs constitute 44% of the disability-adjusted life years in Southeast Asia. Chronic diseases, especially in severe cases, require constant medical attention and many times patients have to undergo multiple surgical procedures. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases in Southeast Asia is thus likely to generate booming demand for disposable medical gloves and accelerate the growth of this market.

Country Insights

Indonesia to Emerge as the Top Country; the Philippines to Register Highest Growth Rate

At USD 18.14 million, Indonesia led theSouth East Asia medical gloves market share in 2019 and the country is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period. The primary reason for its leading position is the improving healthcare expenditure by the national government along with increasing awareness about the spread of infections through improper medical clothing.

The Philippines is expected to present excellent opportunities for market players as the country recently banned the use of powdered gloves. Revenue generation from the costlier powder-free gloves is anticipated to attract investments from foreign companies into the region’s medical gloves industry.

Competitive Landscape

Aggressive Expansion of Production Capacities by Key Players to Stimulate Competition

Key glove manufacturers in Southeast Asia are aggressively elevating their production capabilities to ensure their dominant hold on the global medical gloves industry. The increased production capacities are enabling these companies to bolster their regional presence, widen their offerings, and broaden their international sales horizons.

Industry Developments:

November 2020: Top Glove Corporation announced that its annual rubber glove production capacity reached 90 billion pieces in October 2020. The main reason cited by the company this prolific achievement was the surge in COVID-19 cases in October that escalated the demand for disposable gloves in the country.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Report:

Safe Gloves (Suratthani, Thailand)

Hi Care Thai Company Ltd. (Hatyai, Thailand)

PT Universal Gloves (Deli Serdang, Indonesia)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Selangor, Malaysia)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

Innovative Gloves (Hatyai, Thailand)

Sterimed Group (New Delhi, India)

IndoplasPhillipines Incorporated (Metro Manila, Philippines)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry PLC (Hatyai, Thailand)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States)

Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia)

