Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market: Global Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021 to 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global gravity-based water purifier market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A gravity-based water purifier is a comprehensive water cleaning device that is used to decontaminate the water from harmful chemicals, pathogens, microorganisms, and dissolved solids. It works on the principle of gravity with an activated carbon filter used to remove dirt and dust. Gravity-based water purifiers are considered an ideal alternative to boiling water in areas with frequent power cuts as they do not require running water or electricity. In recent years, gravity-based water purifiers have gained traction due to their cost-effectiveness, easy portability, improved efficacy, and zero electricity consumption.

Global Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market Trends:

The global gravity-based water purifier market is primarily driven by the increasing need for safe drinking water due to the deteriorating quality of naturally available water across the globe. As a result, municipalities and government agencies in various countries are supplying safe drinking water to their citizens through efficient and cost-effective water purification systems such as gravity-based water purifiers. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding the effect of high TDS content in the water on health and the rising incidences of water-borne diseases have resulted in the adoption of gravity-based water purifiers. Furthermore, advancements in technology have enabled manufacturers to introduce water purifiers equipped with reverse osmosis, ozone, ultraviolet, ultra-filtration, activated carbon, and candle filtration techniques, which is providing a positive outlook to the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Aquafine

Aquatech

Eureka Forbes

GE Appliances

HUL

Kent RO Systems

LG

Livpure

Panasonic

Philips

Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, end-use and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Individual Water Purifiers

Community Water Purifiers

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sale

Company Outlets

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

