Electrical Enclosure Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electrical Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global electrical enclosure market size reached around US$ 6 Billion in 2020. An electric enclosure is a cabinet or box that is used to store and protect electrical or electronic equipment from electromagnetic or radio frequency interference. It is usually made from steel, aluminum or rigid plastics to protect against hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specific environmental conditions. Electrical enclosures are widely utilized across the residential, industrial and commercial sectors to shield transformers, power generators and telecommunication devices. They also enclose other components, such as panel boards, circuit breakers, knobs, switches and display monitors, to help prevent accidental electric shocks and add to the aesthetic value of the space.

Global Electrical Enclosure Market Trends:

The increasing need for uninterrupted electricity supply across the globe represents the primary factor driving the market growth. The rapid industrialization and the rising trend of automation across various industries have also escalated the demand for electrical enclosures globally. Besides this, with the altering climate conditions and improving living standards of consumers, there has been a rise in the uptake of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, which is providing a positive thrust to the market. Furthermore, an increase in the energy demand due to population growth and the growing preference for smart grids, governments of various countries have implemented stringent regulations to upgrade the existing transmission and distribution infrastructure. Thus, mandating the installation of electrical enclosures across the residential and commercial sectors by governments is further contributing to their sales. Moreover, the growing preference for smart or connected cities, rising adoption rates of renewable energy resources across several power stations, increasing penetration of green energy and the advent of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled industrial enclosures are some of the other factors impelling the market growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Electrical Enclosure Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material type, mounting type, form factor, product type, design and end-user.

Market Breakup by Type:

Junction Enclosures

Disconnect Enclosures

Operator Interface Enclosures

Environment and Climate Control Enclosures

Push Button Enclosures

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Metallic

Nonmetallic

Market Breakup by Mounting Type:

Wall-Mounted Enclosure

Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure

Underground

Market Breakup by Form Factor:

Small

Compact

Full-size

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Drip-Tight

Hazardous Environment

Flame/Explosion Proof

Dust-Tight

Others

Market Breakup by Design:

Standard Type

Custom Type

Market Breakup by End-User:

Power Generation

Transmission and Distribution

Other Electrical Equipment

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

