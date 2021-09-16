Male Grooming Products Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends and Research Report – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Male Grooming Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global male grooming products market size reached US$ 69.8 Billion in 2020. Male grooming products help maintain the overall hygiene and physical appearance of men. They include face creams, shaving foam, aftershave lotions, deodorants, shampoos, face masks, skin whitening solutions and cleansers. Nowadays, men are becoming more individualistic and developing their own styles. Due to this, several manufacturers are introducing exclusive male product lines, ranging from skincare essentials and anti-aging products to cosmetics.

Global Male Grooming Products Market Trends:

The global male grooming products market is primarily driven by the increasing consciousness among male consumers regarding personal wellness and appearance. In addition, the changing attitude toward traditional masculinity, coupled with the rising trend of metrosexual men, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing penetration of social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, has created societal pressure, especially on the younger population, to always look good. As a result, they are relying on the growing e-commerce and online platforms to purchase from a wide variety of products. Furthermore, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, many beauty salons have closed down due to social distancing and lockdown restrictions. This has resulted in men experimenting with their looks at homes, resulting in the increased sales of male grooming products and do-it-yourself (DIY) grooming kits across the globe. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC/NV

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Beiersdorf AG

L’Óreal SA

Coty, Inc.

Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATURA)

PUIG

SL

Koninklijke Philips NV

Panasonic Corporation

Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, price range and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Male Toiletries

Electric Products

After Shave Lotions

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

