Adhesives and Sealants Market Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Adhesives and Sealants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the adhesives and sealants market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Adhesives and sealants are sticking agents employed to attach, bind, and fasten two or more surfaces. They are manufactured using various organic and inorganic compounds, including acrylic-, polyurethane-, and silicone-based materials. Adhesives and sealants have high shear and tensile strength, due to which they are commonly used on metals, wood, glass, and plastics. They also fill the gaps between substrates, which act as a barrier or protective coating, thereby preventing fluid leakage.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Trends:

The global adhesives and sealants market is primarily driven by its extensive use in the construction industry for flooring, waterproofing, and plumbing applications. Adhesives and sealants also find diverse applications in both interior and exterior automotive applications. These binding agents are utilized to replace mechanical fasteners like welds, screws, rivets, gaskets and fasteners. As a result, product manufacturers are introducing lightweight and compact components for use in modern automobiles. Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are introducing environment-friendly alternatives, such as water-based adhesives and organic solvents, that exhibit high bonding strength. On account of these factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

3M Company

Arkema S.A

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, adhesive type, sealant type, technology and application.

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

Acrylic

PVA

Polyurethanes

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Epoxy

EVA

Others

Breakup by Sealant Type:

Acrylic

Silicone

Polyurethane

Butyl

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt

Reactive

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paperboard and Packaging

Building and Construction

Transportation

Leather and Footwear

Furniture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

