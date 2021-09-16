Pipeline Safety Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Pipeline Safety Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Pipeline Safety market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.



Definition:

Pipeline Safety is defined as the protection of pipeline against the external environment like crime prevention and anti-terrorism activities. It is the method of ensuring a pipeline and all its related components are running properly. This is done to in order to confirm that the pipeline which is built is safe, reliable and sustainable. The demand for pipeline safety is growing constantly in the forecasted period due to the growing demand for oil & gas, rise in the investments in pipeline infrastructure and also advancement in the field of integrity management. Moreover, rising demand from the downstream operations, development of shale gas & synthetic natural gas coupled with rising investments in research & development are expected to propel the demand.

Key Players in This Report Include:

GE (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Honeywell International (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Future Fiber Technologies (Australia), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Senstar, Inc. (Canada), Syrinix (United Kingdom)

Influencing Trends:

Expansion and Upgradation of Refineries, Drilling Sites, and Exploration of New Sites



Growth Drivers:

Increased Spending By Oil & Gas Companies for Infrastructure and Network Protection

Rising Oil and Gas Demand in Developing Economies



Gaps and Opportunities:

Augmented Demand in Pipeline Monitoring and Leak Detection Solutions Due to Increased Pipeline Infrastructure

Increasing Security Regulations and Mandatory Standards

The Global Pipeline Safety Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Secure Communication, SCADA for Pipeline , Pipeline Monitoring System, Industrial Control Systems Security (ICS)), By Application (Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Refined Products, Others)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



