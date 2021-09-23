Europe Transfection Technologies Market Analysis 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Transfection Technologies Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe transfection technologies market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Transfection represents the process of introducing foreign nucleic acids, including oligonucleotides, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Ribonucleic Acid (RNA), etc., into the eukaryotic cells via nonviral procedures. It is performed by utilizing chemical, physical, and biological methods for modifying particular properties of the cell. Moreover, transfection technologies are used for various genomic studies, including in vitro research, RNA interference, cell representation, etc. Besides this, it is also applied in the bio-production of proteins and vaccines. As a result, transfection technologies find extensive usage in target validation, drug discovery, cellular research, etc.

The increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular ailments, is primarily strengthening the Europe transfection technologies market. Besides this, the elevating focus on developing protein therapeutics, along with the rising collaborations among leading research institutes for drug discovery projects, is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, both pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly investing in (R&D) activities, thereby bolstering the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the growing integration of advanced technologies is also enabling researchers to monitor the function of a particular gene or product by enhancing or hindering its expression. Apart from this, improving recombinant proteomics and technologies are further projected to drive the transfection technologies market growth in Europe over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Reagent

Instrument

Others

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutic Delivery

Bio-Medical Research

Protein Production

Others

Breakup by Transfection Method:

Lipofection

Eletroporation

Nucleofection

Cotransfection

Cationic Lipid Transfection

In-Vivo Transfection

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Physical Transfection

Biochemical Based Transfection

Viral-Vector Based Transfection

Breakup by End User:

Research Centers and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

