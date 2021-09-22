Azelaic Acid Market: Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Azelaic Acid Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Azelaic Acid market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BASF SE (Germany),Croda Sipo (Sichuan) Co., Ltd. (China),Ninghai Zhonglong Chemical CO., Ltd (China),Jiangsu Senxuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China),Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials (China),Shandong Cleanwill Chemical Co.,Ltd. (China),Hubei TuoChu Kangyuan PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD (China),Emery Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd (Malaysia),Matrica SpA (Italy),Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co Kg (Germany)

Scope of the Report of Azelaic Acid

Azelaic acid is also known as Heptanedicarboxylic acid or Lepargylic acid is a naturally occurring acid found in grains such as barley, wheat, and rye. This acid comes in a gel, lotion, and cream form. This acid is often used in skin care and acne treatments as a gentle exfoliant and surface cleanser. Furthermore, it also acts as a thickener in lithium complex greases and an intermediate in polymer or plasticizer production. The growing demand for azelaic acid is expected to increase the market growth in upcoming years.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Plastics, Lubricants, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), Industry (Personal Care, Medical, Polymers), Form (Gel, Foam, Cream), Packaging Type (Bag, Drum, Other), Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), Source (Barley, Wheat, Rye)



Market Trends:

Trend to Use of Azelaic Acid by End-User Industries

Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Azelaic Acid for Skin Treatment: {Azelaic acid is used for skin conditions, such as hyperpigmentation, rosacea, and skin lightening. It is also being used by people to treat acne scarring in addition to active outbreaks. This acid boosts cell turnover to reduce severe scars}

Market Opportunities:

Growing Use of Azelaic Acid to Treat Rosacea and Lentigo Maligna Diseases

Azelaic Acid in Anti-aging Products

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

