Nickel Foam Market Trend, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Outlook and Forecast by 2028

The global nickel foam market size is expected to surpass its highest CAGR due to the accelerating technological advancements and the surmounting demand for nickel foam in alkaline fuel cell production. Nickel is a hard, ductile, and lustrous silver-white colored metal found in limonite, garnierite, and pentlandite ores. Nickel foam or nickel mesh has several applications, including the use in fuel cells and electrodes. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, “Nickel Foam Market, 2021-2028”.

The report highlights several factors promoting the growth of the nickel mesh market. For instance, alkaline fuel cells hone better performance over acidic cells. The continuous development in alkaline fuel cells and cheaper manufacturing and superior performance are shooting up the demand for alkaline fuel cells, which is, in turn, can boost nickel mesh’s demand.

COVID-19 Impact-

The health crisis has severely affected markets and industries across the globe. Restrictions on trade, lockdowns, social distancing, and curfews have caused massive hindrances in supply chain networks. Low production levels due to reduced workforce hare resulting in shrunken revenues. The slow growth of markets is inevitable. However, our research report’s in-depth analysis will help you gain valuable insights into this niche market that will benefit your business through effective decision-making.

Segmentation-

On the basis of its type, the nickel mesh market divides into high intensity and ultra-intense binding force nickel mesh, continuous band-shaped nickel mesh, etc. On the basis of its application, the market segments into electrode material, fuel cell, etc. Geographically, the nickel mesh market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America. And the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the nickel mesh market. The report is based on top-down and bottom-up approaches for a thorough assessment of the prospected market. The report comprises Porters’ Five Forces Analysis and PESTLE Analysis for an unerring prediction. The report also contains information gathered through interviews with several stakeholders at regional, country, and global levels. The report also highlights the recent industry developments and contains information on the key trends, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions in the nickel mesh market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Use of Alkaline Fuel Cells to Foster Nickel Foam Market

Nickel mesh is used for fuel cells and electrodes. The nickel mesh market is anticipated to boom due to the rising use of alkaline fuel cells. Alkaline fuel cells can reach almost 70% potential, have high efficiency, and are the most advanced fuel cell technology. Alkaline cells’ cheap manufacturing, high power efficiency, and performance are further spiraling the demand, which is in turn expected to augment the nickel foam market growth. The demand is further expected to expand due to the high utilization of nickel mesh in the manufacturing of batteries through gas diffusion electrodes.

However, continuous innovation in the energy industry will develop new technologies, which is expected to restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Retain Largest Share in Market Growth

The nickel foam market share is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific. High reserves of nickel in Australia and Indonesia coupled with the low labor cost in the region are expected to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The rising technological advancements and constant R&D in the electronics sector are expected to help North America hold a significant market share.

Industrial development in Italy and Germany will favor Europe to showcase considerable growth.

Moderate growth is anticipated for Latin America and the Middle East & Africa by the forecast period’s end.

Competitive Landscape-

Collaborations and New Product Launches are Top Strategies Adopted by Major Companies

The nickel mesh market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players participating at regional, global, and country levels. The different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, etc., being adopted by the key players are explained in the report. For instance, Medistar and the researchers at the University of Houston and Texas have developed a new HVAC filter made of nickel mesh. The filter traps and kills 99.8 percent of the viruses. This innovation will benefit indoor biodefense technologies.

Key Players in Nickel Foam Market-

ERG

Hunan Ted New Materials

Sumitomo Electric

Novamet Speciality Products

Corun

Aluinvent

Cymat

American elements

