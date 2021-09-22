Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Goldwind, Enercon, Siemens

“

The report titled Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Goldwind, Enercon, Siemens, GE Energy, EWT, Lagerwey Wind, Leitwind, United Energies MTOI, Northern Power Systems, Avantis Energy, ReGen Powertech, XEMC Darwind, American Superconductor Corp., VENSYS Energy

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less than 1 MW

1 MW – 3 MW

More than 3 MW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offshore

Onshore



The Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 1 MW

1.2.3 1 MW – 3 MW

1.2.4 More than 3 MW

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Offshore

1.3.3 Onshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Production

2.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Goldwind

12.1.1 Goldwind Corporation Information

12.1.2 Goldwind Overview

12.1.3 Goldwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Goldwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Goldwind Recent Developments

12.2 Enercon

12.2.1 Enercon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Enercon Overview

12.2.3 Enercon Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Enercon Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Enercon Recent Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Developments

12.4 GE Energy

12.4.1 GE Energy Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE Energy Overview

12.4.3 GE Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GE Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 GE Energy Recent Developments

12.5 EWT

12.5.1 EWT Corporation Information

12.5.2 EWT Overview

12.5.3 EWT Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EWT Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 EWT Recent Developments

12.6 Lagerwey Wind

12.6.1 Lagerwey Wind Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lagerwey Wind Overview

12.6.3 Lagerwey Wind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lagerwey Wind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Lagerwey Wind Recent Developments

12.7 Leitwind

12.7.1 Leitwind Corporation Information

12.7.2 Leitwind Overview

12.7.3 Leitwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Leitwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Leitwind Recent Developments

12.8 United Energies MTOI

12.8.1 United Energies MTOI Corporation Information

12.8.2 United Energies MTOI Overview

12.8.3 United Energies MTOI Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 United Energies MTOI Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 United Energies MTOI Recent Developments

12.9 Northern Power Systems

12.9.1 Northern Power Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Northern Power Systems Overview

12.9.3 Northern Power Systems Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Northern Power Systems Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Northern Power Systems Recent Developments

12.10 Avantis Energy

12.10.1 Avantis Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Avantis Energy Overview

12.10.3 Avantis Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Avantis Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Avantis Energy Recent Developments

12.11 ReGen Powertech

12.11.1 ReGen Powertech Corporation Information

12.11.2 ReGen Powertech Overview

12.11.3 ReGen Powertech Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ReGen Powertech Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 ReGen Powertech Recent Developments

12.12 XEMC Darwind

12.12.1 XEMC Darwind Corporation Information

12.12.2 XEMC Darwind Overview

12.12.3 XEMC Darwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 XEMC Darwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 XEMC Darwind Recent Developments

12.13 American Superconductor Corp.

12.13.1 American Superconductor Corp. Corporation Information

12.13.2 American Superconductor Corp. Overview

12.13.3 American Superconductor Corp. Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 American Superconductor Corp. Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 American Superconductor Corp. Recent Developments

12.14 VENSYS Energy

12.14.1 VENSYS Energy Corporation Information

12.14.2 VENSYS Energy Overview

12.14.3 VENSYS Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 VENSYS Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 VENSYS Energy Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Production Mode & Process

13.4 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Channels

13.4.2 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Distributors

13.5 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Industry Trends

14.2 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Drivers

14.3 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Challenges

14.4 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

