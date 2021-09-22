Insulated Jacket Market Size, Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Overview and Forecast by 2028

The global insulated jacket market size is expected to expand due to the high demand for warm clothes from consumers living in extremely cold conditions, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Insulated Jacket Market 2021-2028”.

The insulating material used to produce the jacket helps in heat retention, benefitting its users in brutally cold conditions. For example, insulated jackets are widely worn by soldiers posted in inhospitable climates, such as the Upper Himalayan range. Extreme cold can cause adverse body effects such as frostbite and hypothermia. The usage of thermal wear helps reduce the risk of developing these life-threatening conditions, which is one of the principal reasons leading to the booming growth of this market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/insulated-jacket-market-103848

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into down and synthetic. On the basis of end-users, the market is segregated into men, women, and children. By sales channel, the market is segmented into two mediums, online stores, and offline stores. The market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa geographically.

COVID-19 Impact

Apparel Industry to Face Severe Effects amid Covid-19

The pandemic has adversely affected a large number of sectors and industries around the globe. Due to stringent government norms imposed on outdoor activities and a severe global economic downturn, the demand for high-end apparel has shrunk as consumers are prioritizing the spending of their disposable incomes. Furthermore, with trade restrictions and travel bans in place, the supply chain of the apparel industry has suffered massive disruptions. These factors are likely to hamper the insulated jacket market growth in 2021.

Report Coverage

The report provides a holistic evaluation of the current market trends, investment opportunities, restraints, and a general market overview. An in-depth analysis of the competitors and their prominent strategies to enhance their position in the market is also contained in the report. Furthermore, regional dynamics shaping the market’s structure are explained and tangible insights on the driving factors of the market and how they are bolstering the market’s growth are also provided.

Driving Factors

Growing Availability of Fashionable Winter Jackets to Boost the Market

With clothing styles evolving around the globe, the demand for fashionable insulated jackets is steadily rising among the growing young populations. In response, several renowned apparel companies have been introducing novel winter clothing, widening their availability across online and offline stores. For example, The North Face Altier Down Triclimate Jacket has been designed to ensure superior warmth to the wearer, whilst maintaining a high style quotient. Some companies are focused on developing pocket-friendly coats and jackets to broaden their customer base. For instance, Carhartt Men’s Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket is roomy and provides effective protection against the harshest winters, all the while costing under $150. The growing availability of such products is thus fast-tracking the expansion of this market.

Regional Insights

North America to Spearhead the Global Market; Asia Pacific to Present Promising Opportunities

North America is projected to dominate the insulated jacket market share and maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to the widespread interest in outdoor winter sports activities among consumers across the US and Canada. Moreover, children-specific outdoor activities, such as snowball relays, will also stimulate regional market growth.

Aggressive online campaigns and advertisements by apparel and sports companies about insulated jackets and other such products are accelerating the market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, governments in many countries across Asia Pacific are developing infrastructures by building more recreational centers in snow-prone areas to promote winter sports. Such activities will necessitate the adoption of body-warming clothes, thereby stoking regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Launch of New Offerings to Animate Market Competition

Companies are using several strategies to maintain their leading position in this market. One such prominent strategy is the introduction of inventive products, such as technology-infused insulated jackets, to gain maximum profits. For example, in January 2020, Snickers Workwear launched a waterproof and windproof insulated jacket. It is produced using durable fabrics such as Gore-tex and 37.5 polyester fabric technologies. Other strategies include collaborations between competitors and augmentation of online brand presence.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/insulated-jacket-market-103848

Industry Development

November 2018: The North Face announced an addition to their jacket segment collection called the Vegan Down. The launch of this jacket is believed to be a step towards eco-friendly apparel. It majorly uses recycled polyester fabric, recycled Primaloft insulation produced from plastic waste from landfills.

List of Key Players Covered in the Insulated Jacket Market Report

Adidas AG

Under Armour, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

The North Face

Anta Sports Products Limited

The Columbia Sportswear Company

Read Related News:

https://www.rfdtv.com/story/44788185/magnesium-market-price-report-share-size-analysis-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by-2027

https://www.wrde.com/story/44788185/magnesium-market-price-report-share-size-analysis-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by-2027

https://www.htv10.tv/story/44788185/magnesium-market-price-report-share-size-analysis-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by-2027

https://www.snntv.com/story/44788185/magnesium-market-price-report-share-size-analysis-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by-2027

https://www.wdfxfox34.com/story/44788185/magnesium-market-price-report-share-size-analysis-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by-2027

https://www.wpgxfox28.com/story/44788185/magnesium-market-price-report-share-size-analysis-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by-2027

https://www.wtnzfox43.com/story/44788185/magnesium-market-price-report-share-size-analysis-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by-2027

https://www.americanrodeo.com/story/44788185/magnesium-market-price-report-share-size-analysis-opportunities-outlook-and-forecast-by-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter