Ready Meals Market to Witness Stunning Growth | General Mills, Bakkavor, Nomad Foods

Key Players in This Report Include:

General Mills (United States), Bakkavor Group Ltd (United Kingdom), Nomad Foods Ltd (Islands), McCain Foods (Canada), Premier Foods Group LtdÂ (United Kingdom), Orkla ASA (Norway), ConAgra Foods Inc. (United States), ITC Limited (India)

What is Ready Meals Market:

Ready Meals is refer as the meal which is been cooked at some where else and then bought it by someone to consume directly. The process saves time & energy of the consumers, so the demand for these type of food is increasing around the globe. It is backed up with the increasing disposable income among people and changing lifestyle. Nowadays, people globally prefer nutritional small quantity of ready meal instead of traditional large meals owing to a busy lifestyle. The market of the ready meals is increasing due to the growing number of working women and the growing number of nuclear families, while it is hampering due to the rising consciousness about health among the consumers.

Influencing Trends:

Development in food and beverage industry

Growing demand for packed food

Increasing online ordering in many regions



Growth Drivers:

Ready meals serve as low cost alternative to the meals

Changing lifestyle and consumer preferences

Growing disposable income



Gaps and Opportunities:

Collaboration with food service chain

Untapped market with healthier recipes and products

The Global Ready Meals Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Frozen Ready Meals, Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals), By Application (Household, Commercial)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



