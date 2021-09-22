Demulsifier Market Report by Technology, Industry Share and Size Expansion to 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

The demulsifier market size is projected to grow from USD 2,236.4 million in 2021 to USD 2,949.4 million in 2028. Government bodies of various countries are implementing strict norms on the usage of certain toxic chemicals. Hence, companies are trying to develop green demulsifier. The Journal of the Japan Petroleum Institute, for instance, mentioned in a study that extracts of vegetable oils, such as coconut and olive, as well as green tea are considered to be some of the environmentally friendly emulsion breakers. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Demulsifier Market, 2021-2028,” the market stood at USD 2,150.0 million in 2020. It is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period between”2021-2028.

Trucent and Croda Join Hands to Manufacture ‘Ascent’ Emulsion Breaker Chemistry

In June 2019, Croda International Plc collaborated with Trucent Inc. to distribute and manufacture a state-of-the-art emulsion breaker chemistry named Ascent. It would help in enhancing distiller’s corn oil (DCO) recovery across their ethanol plants. In addition to this, it would combine the skill sets and knowledge of both companies to accelerate innovation and sustainability. As per a company official, “This partnership would link both our expertise to provide unique and high performance chemistry. Ascent will definitely be a game changer for ethanol producers.”

Reduced Demand for Oil to Hinder Growth of Market amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The disrupted economic stability and containment measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the halt of production worldwide. Hence, the demand for oil has also declined. The International Energy Agency (IEA) mentioned in April 2020 that the demand for oil has reduced by 30% compared to 2019. It is set to affect growth of the market amid the pandemic.

Report Coverage-

The research report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to assess their core competencies in each segment. Besides, it would help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Highly-efficient Chemical Emulsifiers to Augment Growth

The high demand for various petroleum products, such as liquefied petroleum gas, diesel, butane, kerosene, and fuel oil from end-users is anticipated to drive the demulsifier market growth in the upcoming years. Also, the rising usage of chemical products that can break down demulsifier that are extracted during oil exploration activities would also affect growth positively. Various chemical emulsifiers, such as dendrimers, biodegradable polymeric surfactants, and polyether are highly efficient because of their robust affinity towards water-oil interface. However, government norms regarding the usage of chemical emulsion breakers owing to their harmful properties may obstruct growth.

Segmentation-

U.S. Held 32.1% Share in 2020 under Crude Oil Segment: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the application, the market is categorized into crude oil, oil sludge treatment, petroleum refining, oil-based power plant, lubricants, and others. Out of these, in 2020, the crude oil segment procured 32.1% in terms of the U.S. demulsifier market share. The expansion of the crude oil exploration industry is expected to bolster this segment. Lastly, by type, it is bifurcated into oil-soluble and water-soluble.

Regional Insights-

Discoveries of New Oil Reserves in Abu Dhabi to Help the Middle East and Africa Grow

North America is likely to retain its leading position in the market throughout the forthcoming years. The presence of multiple oil reserves in the U.S. is set to drive growth. The region held USD 636.4 million in 2020 in terms of revenue.

In the Middle East & Africa, new oil reserve discoveries, especially in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia would accelerate growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase a significant share in the near future backed by the presence of various end-use industries. India, for instance, possesses the largest petroleum refinery. It has a capacity of 1.27 million barrels per day. Hence, the adoption of demulsifier is set to surge rapidly in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Compete with Rivals through Launch of Advanced Technologies

The market is highly concentrated because of the presence of a handful of manufacturers. They are focusing on conducting R&D activities to come up with novel technologies and products. A few others are engaging in acquisitions and mergers to intensify competition. Below is a significant industry development:

January 2017: Baker Hughes developed its advanced Tretolite Snap fluids separation technologies. These would enable oil and gas operators to maintain good water quality and dry oil. At the same time, it would reduce cost, stabilize operations, and enhance productivity, without halting production.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of vendors providing demulsifier in the global market. They are as follows:

Baker Hughes Incorporated (Texas, US)

Croda International (Snaith, UK)

Ecolab Inc. (Minnesota, US)

Clariant (Muttenz, Switzerland)

Schlumberger Limited (Texas, US)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Nova Star LP (Texas, US)

Nouryon (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

SI Group (New York, US)

Innospec Inc. (Colorado, US)

Dorf Ketal (Mumbai, India)

Chemiphase Ltd. (Lancashire, UK)

Dow Chemical Company (Michigan, U.S.)

Rimpro India (Mehsana, India)

Oil Technics Holdings (UK)

Other Key Players

