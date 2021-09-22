Dimethyl Ether Market Size, 2021 Industry Share and Global Demand 2028 Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

The global dimethyl ether market size is expected to reach USD 8,755.17 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% between” 2021 to 2028. The shift from conventional diesel fuel to Dimethyl Ether (DME) gasoline due to its low cost and the zero-soot option will enable speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 4,001.89 million in 2020.

The increasing pollution and health issues associated with carbon have resulted in huge demand for carbon-negative fuels. DME is a cost-effective hydrogen transporter, allowing the supply of green energy to the rapidly expanding hydrogen fuel cell vehicle industry. The eco-friendly benefits of this chemical will boost its demand in the forthcoming years. The high ignition efficiency and certain number of DMEs will boost its adoption in the transportation industry. Compared to diesel fuel, the lower viscosity and lubricity of this chemical will accelerate its growth in the forthcoming years.

Strict Regulations to Inhibit Market Growth

The International Organization for Standardization has implemented several guidelines for the consumption of DME, which, in turn, can restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Companies are engaging in the manufacturing, mixing, and distributing of this bulk chemical in China without following the regulatory protocols. The collaboration of DME producers with manufacturers of valves, seals, and cylinders with a single standard for LPG and DME blends can dampen the dimethyl ether market growth. The cylinder, storage, and percentages of DME used in those blends require strict regulations for safety and handling procedures, which can restrict the dimethyl ether market share.

Get Sample PDF [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dimethyl-ether-market-104309

DME Production Plan of Indonesia to Encourage Market Growth

The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and state-owned energy company Pertamina announced their plans to increase DME’s commercial production. Indonesia has been researching the prospect of blending domestically-manufactured DME with LPG for commercial and domestic usage to eliminate the necessity for imported LPG. The country has evaluated through several projects and hence announced its plans to amplify the production of coal-to-DME through extensive blending. Furthermore, Pertamina, a leading company partnered with Bukit Asam and Air Products to produce high-value products, including dimethyl ether in large capacities. The joint venture will focus on developing a coal gasification project, which will involve synthetic natural gas (SNG) and DME for commercial and domestic consumption. The collaboration will include the market study of this chemical for domestic and commercial applications, discovering its employment as a heating fuel for domestic purposes.

LPG Blending to Hold the Largest Share

Based on application, the market is divided into LPG blending, aerosol propellant, transportation fuel, and others. LPG blending is expected to account for the lion’s share during the forecast period. Low-emission and sustainability of LPG blending will boost the segment’s growth. This chemical can be produced through biomass, waste from pulp and paper plants, forest products, agricultural by-products, construction waste, and fuel crops. DME can also be derived directly from synthesis gas such as coal or biomass gasification, or natural gas reforming.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa.

Flourishing Shipping Industry to Promote Growth in North America

The booming agriculture, shipping, and construction industries will spur demand for dimethyl ether in North America.

High consumption and production of DME in China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and India will push the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Europe is predicted to experience a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rapid advancements in the automotive sector.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dimethyl-ether-market-104309

Robust Research and Development Activities by Prominent Companies to Intensify Market

The dimethyl ether industry is dominated by Jiutai Energy Group (China), Haldor Topsoe, Oberon fuels (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Toyo Engineering Corporation. Companies are focused on expanding their production capacities to strengthen their position in the market. Companies are also increasing their raw material manufacturing and delivery operations to maintain product consistency and improve regional reach. The prominent companies are innovating their manufacturing technologies to save costs and enhance the production rate.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Global Market:

Jiutai Energy Group (China)

Haldor Topsoe

Oberon fuels (U.S.)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands)

The Chemours Company (U.S.),

Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

Toyo Engineering Corporation

Other Key Players

Read Other Exclusive News @

https://influence.co/bhamare/60fe7e666a7c2554d09db7a3/activities/614b241af41172364e0c340b/activity

https://www.vingle.net/posts/4017004

https://flipboard.com/@ashwinibham2021/electrical-insulation-tape-market-analysis-by-distributors-industry-size-with-s-mlfapsluy

https://www.bloglovin.com/@ashwinibhamare/electrical-insulation-tape-market-global

https://postila.ru/post/73426458

https://doitwiser.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/133705

https://www.are.na/ashwini-bhamare-uwp3m0de-gk/electrical-insulation-tape-market-global-industry-size-revenue-growth-development-business-opportunities-future-trends-and-globa

https://telegra.ph/Electrical-Insulation-Tape-Market-Size-Industry-Share-and-Growth-Insights-by-Top-Companies–Industry-Forecast-to-2027-09-22

https://justpaste.it/50duw

https://www.evernote.com/shard/s406/sh/c3fb142e-d286-3e4e-b80a-044add77cc24/b042f7a82653a33c8cb9a6aa849f99ec

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd